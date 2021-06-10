All of you: The song of the moment

All of you, that’s the title of the song of the moment, Why do we say of the moment? Because it is 100% real, not fake, everyone is singing it, dancing it and above all, everyone is dedicating it! QUE!?!? Waters with that! It may be a trap, we tell you all the details of the new song of the moment here in Music News!

The reality is that yes, this song was released recently, it was last May 20 and today it has a tremendous boom. Simply the official video clip of Todo de ti, it has more than 107 million views! Simply wonderful song, and it is so romantic but at the same time it is so sensual that it is impossible not to stop thinking about that person, especially the one that you like everything about him or her.

The songs are to be dedicated and we bet this topic has already been dedicated more than once! Not only is it romantic, it is also very sensual, intense but also very romantic.

So all of you, what is it about? When you fall in love, you don’t have to regularly look outside, be careful! Even when you are not in love, you do not have to go looking elsewhere, because if you are not in love then, there are two options, either you fight for your relationship to do your bit and improve the circumstances, or better cut the person , you live your grief as you should live it and later you meet another person and start a new relationship, this is how it should be, why should it be like that? Well, because if not, you start the storytime on tiktok of how the boyfriend got involved with bla bla bla’s best friend. Appalling! Relationships are now paper due to this tremendous lack of commitment and empathy.

So, this song speaks exactly that when you are in love you should not and cannot, be looking for other people because you are in love! Rauw Alejandro has all his mouth full of reason, he makes us reflect on a subtle beautiful perreo that we will surely dance this weekend!

We love you Rauw Alejandro! And yes, we do love everything about you! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFPLIaMpGrY