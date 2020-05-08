Companies like Square Enix, Capcom, Activision, 2K or FromSoftware are already working on projects for this console.

Following the promise of offering an event or presentation every month until the console premiere, the Inside Xbox in May has left us with the announcement of a multitude of titles that will be available on Xbox Series X. We are talking about new generation games like The Medium , frantic proposals such as Bright Memory and its exciting trailer, or also the premiere of Yakuza 7 on the output console. There have been many announcements, yes, but nothing compared to the immense list ofstudios and companies already working on console games.

Through Twitter, the Xbox account has published an image withthe various external studiesthey have games and announcements ready for the console. We talk about third-parties, with a list that coversfrom the largest companieslike Square Enix, 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom or Bethesda,to others of lesser importancesuch as Spike Chunsoft, Dontnod, Asobo Studio or Techland, of which recently it is denied that it was in the process of purchase by Microsoft.

Names likeWarner Bros., from which the much-rumored Batman game is expected, or the fireproofFromSoftware, who works at Elden Ring. As we mentioned before, Xbox is going to offer monthly events from here until the end of the year. And with Aaron Greenberg’s promise on Twitter that “much more remains to come from our internal studies and our multiple peers around the world,” we will see what it is.what each of these studies has prepared for usfor the following months.

If you are a little lost withthe dates of the ten events that have been announcedFor the next dates, given the exceptional situation that is experienced around the world, you can check here the Summer Game Fest calendar to not miss a single announcement. And in case you haven’t seen it yet, this is the first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer shown at the Xbox event.

More about: Xbox Series X and New Generation.

.