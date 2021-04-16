All of Robert Pattinson’s ideas for The Batman were rejected

Share

Many actors when they get into the skin of a great character tend to impose their ideas, but it is not the case of Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Filming of The batman It has lasted about 15 months with a great stop in the middle due to the pandemic. During all that time, many rumors have arisen about how badly the director has been Matt reeves and the actor Robert Pattinson. But it seems that in the end they have been able to finish everything correctly and the result that will hit theaters will be quite good. So we hope we can enjoy the reboot of the most beloved character of Dc comics. Although there will be many people will compare it to previous versions of Ben affleck Y Christian bale.

Now new information has emerged on how Robert Pattinson tried to impose some of his ideas to The batman and were totally rejected by the director Matt reeves. Since he was clear about what kind of movie he wanted to make and it did not fit with the actor’s suggestions. Or maybe it was a power game and he didn’t want to give it any credit.

What will the movie be about?

The batman will start when Bruce wayne (Robert Pattinson) has been a vigilante for the city of Gotham. He must help the police to investigate crimes that they cannot solve, since the murderer is also leaving him direct messages. This will lead the hero to investigate both high society and the underworld where he will find some classic villains such as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Enigma (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) or Carmine falcone (John Turturro).

The movie of The batman It will be released on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson in action? Leave us your comments below.

Here we leave you the trailer of The batman and it must be admitted that it looks spectacular.

Share