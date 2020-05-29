All of Mexico, with the exception of Zacatecas, is at maximum risk of Covid-19

The whole country, except for Zacatecas, will end the period of confinement established by federal authorities on June 1, in maximum risk of Covid-19, according to the federal traffic light presented this Friday morning by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez.

During the morning conference at the National Palace, López-Gatell recalled that this Saturday, May 30, the National Day of Sana Distance, imposed since March 23, concludes, so as of Monday, June 1, the traffic light that will govern the reactivation of activities in the “new normal”.

31 states at maximum Covid-19 risk

31 states of the country are in red, which represents the maximum risk of Covid-19 contagion, while Zacatecas is orange, indicating high risk. According to the traffic light presented by the Federal Government on May 23, there are four alert levels, each with a color: Red represents “maximum risk”, orange “high risk”, yellow “medium risk” and green “low risk”.

In Red, the current restrictions and the exclusive operation of “essential activities” are maintained; while in Naranja some “non-essential” activities begin to be activated, such as the reopening of restaurants and other businesses to minimum capacity.

“In this map you can see how the states are in a moment of time. This evaluation was made on May 28 and is the most current, “López-Gatell said during the conference.

Reactivation of activities

Regarding the return to activities, Undersecretary López-Gatell did not rule out the possibility of a Covid-19 outbreak, reasoning that its size will determine the number of people who return to public space, and insisted that the measures of healthy distance will have to be fulfilled during the next months and even years.

“We have classified social and economic activities into four categories that depend on two situations (…) two levels, high high, low low, in terms of social value and from left to right the number of people participating in each of the economic activities , few people or many people, but to simplify it, there are 4 categories: high and low in social value and high and low in number of people.

“This gives us these four situations that qualify each economic activity. We will progressively announce which activities are going to open when the traffic light passes in orange,” he explained.

López-Gatell reported that each state will be notified on Tuesday about the color in which they are at the traffic light, to give local governments time to establish their action plan.

Updated figures from the Ministry of Health until Thursday night refer that in Mexico there are 81 thousand 400 confirmed cases of accumulated Covid-19, of which 16 thousand 315 are still active; in addition to 9 thousand 044 deaths derived from this virus.

