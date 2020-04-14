Gabi is considering the renewal offer that Al-Sadd that Xavi Hernández trains has put him on the table. The former captain of Atlético de Madrid ends his contract on June 30 and meditates returning to Spain when the season ends.

This was stated in an interview in Aragón Deportes. «I finish this summer. We are talking to renew, but With this situation I am going to think about it, I miss my family very much “, assured Gabi in a videoconference in which other former Real Zaragoza participants such as Ander Herrera and Jesús Vallejo also participated.

“I’ll decide what to do,” said a Gabi who in the case of retiring, he could return to Atlético from Madrid. This summer there will be movements on the bench of the Metropolitan, since everything points to Mono Burgos will start his career as head coach and will leave a vacancy in the Cholo Simeone coaching staff.

Nelson Vivas would be called to assume the role of second coach, becoming the Simeone’s right hand man. The position that the Argentine would leave, who arrived in 2018 at Atlético de Madrid, would be that of assistant coach, a place that could fall into the hands of Gabi. The knowledge of the club and Cholo’s philosophy and the leadership of the still Al-Sadd midfielder would fit perfectly into the rojiblancos’ staff.

Gabi still hasn’t decided whether to hang up her boots or not, but in an interview in Goal he assured that the return is possible. «Of course I see myself in the Atleti coaching staff. Because of the link with the fans, how I know the club, how I know the squad and the current coach, “he said. “If that situation has to come in the future, well I hope it does and that it will be very successful,” he added.

And is that the Madrid midfielder ands one of the most beloved footballers in the history of Atlético. His character, his leadership ability, his exemplary on and off the field or the love he has always shown towards red and white make him a clear candidate for The mattress fans will receive with open arms at the Metropolitano.

Zaragoza door open

On the other hand, in that same interview with the Aragonese media he commented the possibility of putting the finishing touches As a footballer in the team that grew the most legendary captain of the mattress box. “I am athletic at heart, but undoubtedly, the team that most marked me personally was Zaragoza,” he said.

“If at any time I can help you, be it a player or a coach, whatever, I will be ready for it”, he said about the box maño, that before the stop because of the coronavirus was in positions of direct promotion of the classification of the League Smartbank.