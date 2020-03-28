The Formula 1 it remains on standby with the uncertainty shared with other major sports competitions due to the coronavirus crisis. However, in the great circus rumors and speculation continue in the face of a transfer market, that of 2021, in which the great name aims to be that of Fernando Alonso. The Asturian driver wants to return and say goodbye to the world championship that he conquered twice, and Ferrari could be the right place to continue competing at most in this last stage.

Ferrari is clear that Charles Leclerq must be your franchise pilot from the moment the championship resumes. The Monegasque has everything to compete with Verstappen in the coming years, but the presence of a veteran and expert pilot at his side seems fundamental, especially in terms of development in the rampant horse racing team. That man could be Vettel, but the offer to the –very- low proposal by the Italians invites to think that Sebastian may choose other ways to continue his career.

Thus the things, Alonso appears as a weight alternative By gathering almost all the capabilities that Vettel could provide, including confidence with the Ferrari mechanics, who know him from his previous stage in the team and worked very well with the Asturian, demanding with his team but also grateful when the start point of the car is appropriate.

Fernando will turn 39 in July, the same ones that the next campaign would start with, an age that would not remove Ferrari from the logical media impulse of a figure like that of the Spanish pilot, highly respected in the paddock and with practical unanimity in the opinion that he could have won more world championships if luck had accompanied him. Beyond Vettel, there are no world champions available in the market and Alonso still stands out in this privileged classification.

The best option also for Leclerq?

Competitiveness in the World Cup is total in terms of free places and Alonso’s offers do not seem to come from companies larger than Ferrari. Red Bull discarded the Asturian ‘for old’, always focused on the development of potential, while McLaren and Mercedes don’t seem like they’re going to offer a seat who was its pilot in the past. Even with alternatives like Ricciardo, Sainz or the continuity of Vettel, Fernando and Ferrari seem to be the best option for each other.

The perfect couple, we could affirm, were it not for the fact that at Ferrari the competitiveness that Leclercq may suffer with his partner for the next campaign. In the Italian team they don’t want to outshine their great future talent, so they should ask themselves the question of whether Alonso really is for higher levels or if, near 40, his experience to develop the car and add privileged positions with Leclerq as leader represents a differential option to launch for his services.