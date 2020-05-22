Apple TV + is still present discreetly on our devices, but with news under the backdrop of the rumors of Apple glasses and hints among the filters that have contributed data to the debate. One more Friday, let’s take a look at Apple TV + news that has been arriving this week.

The most interesting was a news item that we decided to cover in a separate article, which is Apple’s intention to thicken the Apple TV + catalog with third-party content. So far the service has relied solely on its exclusive productions, but it would seek to be a bit like the much larger Netflix or Prime Video catalogs from Amazon.

Beyond this long-term strategic plan we have new hiring news: The directors of the hit documentary ‘McMillion $’ available on HBO have negotiated a deal for shoot a documentary of four episodes exclusively for Apple TV+. According to Deadline, there were many bets from other companies to stay the deal, but in Cupertino they decided to end the war by offering “a seven-figure sum.”

‘Greyhound’, Tom Hanks’ submarine film becomes exclusive on Apple TV +

Another good move by Apple has been to take advantage of the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic to keep the exclusive rights of ‘Greyhound’, the new movie starring Tom Hanks that was to be released next month in theaters around the world. Its managers decided to pass the premiere directly to the streaming platforms, and Apple would have retained the rights exclusively after offering almost $ 70 million for it.

It’s the good thing about being one of the most cash-rich companies available in the world – that you can win the bill-based rights negotiations. At the moment Apple has not made the gesture official and therefore there is no confirmed release date yet. In China, however, the rights would remain with Sony and therefore the country could see ‘Greyhound’ released in theaters.

We return to the documentaries divided into episodes: Apple itself has officially announced ‘Greatness Code’, who will talk about the stories of great athletes like LeBron James, Usain Bolt or Alex Morgan. It will be available to all subscribers in the world on July 20.

More official announcements from Apple: ‘Little Voice’, a series created among others by J. J. Abrams, will premiere on July 10 on Apple TV +. In it we will see a romantic story seasoned with the music of the singer Sara Bareilles.

‘Dear …’ It will be a new documentary series of ten episodes centered on the letters that famous people receive from their admirers. Some of those letters “have come to transform” celebrities, which is why Apple had the idea to create this series. It will be available to all Apple TV + subscribers on June 5.

And we end with a small premiere that you can see today on Apple TV +: a special episode of ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ recorded from the confinement of the houses of its protagonists. Much in the style of what the creators of ‘Parks and Recreation’ did recently, and frankly something that is appreciated in these times of quarantine and slow de-escalation.

