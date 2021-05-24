All New York City Public Schools Will Open in September with No Remote Option

15 minutes. New York City, which has the largest education system in the United States (USA) with more than one million students, will fully reopen its public schools in September without the remote option that has been offered in the last year due to the pandemic. of COVID-19. This was announced this Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In the interview he gave to the Morning Joe program on the MSNBC channel, de Blasio assured that the coronavirus figures “are collapsing” in the Big Apple. “You cannot have a full recovery without schools in full swing, with everyone sitting in class and children learning all over again.“, specified the mayor of New York.

With 60% of the New York public system students currently receiving classes remotely from their homes, de Blasio said that, when in doubt, parents will be able to go to the centers as of June. Specifically, to see the security protocols that are applied. He also defended that his Administration has established a “gold standard”.

New York is one of the first large cities in the US to announce the end of remote teaching in its public schools. However, many others are expected to make similar decisions.

In recent weeks, states such as New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts reported that the next course will be completely face-to-face for students and faculty.

According to many experts, the remote classes have been far from guaranteeing an adequate education in most of the United States. Up to 3 million students are estimated to have dropped out of their education entirely in the past year, with children from low-income and minority families especially affected.