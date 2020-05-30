Sony announced that all new games and remasters released on PS4 must be compatible with the PlayStation 5.

New rules apply to PS4 games certified in July

With the presentation of the playstation 5 at the door, Sony applied new measures for ps4 games to be released from July. The company informed the developers that all new games who undergo certification, must be compatible with the PS5.

The above guarantees that the latest wave of titles that will come to PS4 will take advantage of the backward compatibility of the new console. As reported by Eurogamer, developers should verify that their game is compatible with the PlayStation 5 hardware. A game will be considered compatible only if the code runs smoothly on the new console and offers the same features as on PS4.

The developer documentation was updated with the new guidelines in late April and the backward compatibility requirement will apply from July 13. Games submitted for certification before that date, as well as their patches, are exempt from this rule, although Sony recommends that they be compatible.

New games, patches and remasters will be compatible with the PlayStation 5

Another important fact that the report mentions is that all games, patches or remasters shipped from July 13 must be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and cannot be changed. The date imposed with Sony is not related to game launch, but with the certification process. This is part of the production process and takes place months before it goes on sale.

Backward compatibility is one of the most frequent doubts regarding the PlayStation 5. While Microsoft has already announced that the Xbox Series X will play games from all its consoles, Sony is not so clear on this topic. In March Mark Cerny stated that the PS5 will be compatible with the 100 most popular games of PlayStation 4 during its launch.

Hideaki Nishino, vice president of platform management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, believes that the vast majority of the 4,000 PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5. The objective of the Japanese is that retrocompatible games receive some visual improvement, similar to what the Xbox One X does with Xbox 360 games today.

While users are more excited about the new games that will debut with the console, backward compatibility is a feature requested by many. Each generational change is accompanied by a first wave of regular games. Ensuring that the console is compatible with last generation titles will help many to make the final leap to the PlayStation 5.