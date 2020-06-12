The day finally came: after a long wait, Sony presented the new PlayStation 5 yesterday in an event close to two hours long, in which, in addition to the console, the Japanese company also took the opportunity to show the world some of the games that will accompany her. In fact, most of the event was intended to showcase the new titles that will arrive at the next-generation console from Sony, including some highly anticipated ones like the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, or the remake of Demon’s Souls, among many others that will shape an initial catalog full of great games.

And, together with them, their respective ones could not miss trailers. In this article, we review each and every game announced alongside PS5, and we take a first look at the official trailers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Despite not being an independent game as such, it was one of the first trailers that the Japanese firm showed during the event: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales It will arrive in late 2020 as an expansion of the fantastic Marvel title released in 2018 for PlayStation 4. This time, of course, starring Miles Morales.

Demon’s Souls Remastered

The Souls saga will also have a title to welcome the PlayStation 5, and is none other than the Demon’s Souls remake, the game that kicked off one of the most popular – and maddening – franchises in video game history.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Perhaps one of the most anticipated titles of the entire Sony presentation event: Horizon: Forbidden West is the sequel to the hit Horizon: Zero Dawn, with even bigger, more menacing creatures to hunt down.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

What would a new generation of PlayStation be without its Rachet & Clank. In “Rift Apart” we once again welcome one of the most recognized couples in the history of video games, whom we will accompany through an interplanetary trip equipped with weapons as original as ever.

Resident Evil VILLAGE

It has just been announced, but the theories are already beginning to spread like wildfire. Although not much is known about it –for now–, the truth is that Resident Evil VILLAGE It will land in 2021 to continue the famous horror title franchise, in this case in a first-person game set in a villa.

Gran Turismo 7

Car lovers: you are in luck. Gran Turismo 7 It comes to culminate the 22 years of experience of the company behind this famous driving simulator, with simply spectacular graphics.

Hitman 3

The most famous video game killer returns in early 2021 with a new title for PlayStation 5. Hitman 3 puts us at the controls of Agent 47 once again, to conclude the World of Assasination trilogy.

Project Athia

SQUARE ENIX also took the opportunity to show their new project for the PlayStation 5: Project Athia, a new adventure that returns to use the Luminous engine that was already used in FINAL FANTASY XV.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Supernatural creatures, spectral abilities, and Tokyo, Can you ask for something more from a horror game? Yes, an extra action. GhostWire: Tokyo was one of the big surprises of the PlayStation 5 presentation event, and it’s not for less.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The LittleBigPlanet universe returns with PlayStation 5 with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a new adventure in which we accompany our favorite rag doll to a world full of platforms and obstacles.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The fact that it is a small studio has not prevented emberlab from pulling out one of the most striking trailers of the entire event. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is defined as a adventure game with stunning graphics. And just look at the clip to check that they are not wrong.

Godfall

After first showing it in December, Gearbox and Counterplay Games took advantage of the PlayStation 5 event to show the world a new preview of Godfall, its action game in which we will face gigantic monsters using “impressive weapons”.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

The Oddworld saga – which, by the way, you can also play on Android – continues its journey with Soulstorm, a new game that maintains the essence of the originals, and wraps it with a completely renewed graphic section that promises to squeeze the capabilities of the new console.

Solar Ash

From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter comes Solar Dash, a game in which you will travel through a space crack called Ultravoid. The title stands out for its graphic section of artistic style and because, according to its creators, “it is about reflection and progress”.

NBA 2K21

Is there something to say that is not already known about NBA 2K? The 2021 edition of the basketball game par excellence It will be ready just in time for the new generation.

Stray

From Annapurna Interactive they bring us Stray, a futuristic game that takes us to a world in which humans have been replaced by robots. Meanwhile, we put ourselves in the shoes of a cat.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction and fun. That’s what the trailer for Destruction AllStars, a title that seems to merge the mechanics of different games into one to end up creating what is probably going to be one of the funniest of this next generation of consoles.

Deathloop

Another of the big announcements of the event was DeathloopInitially announced at E3 last year. In the new trailer, they show us how players should survive an island full of enemies. Its time-loop mechanics and the ability to go back in time is what makes this game special.

Returnal

This kind of mix between Dead Space and Edge of Tomorrow is Returnal, a third person shooter set on an alien planet, which has the peculiarity of transform every time the player dies at the hands of an enemy.

Bugsnax

In this game –from the creators of Octodad– there are talking burgers, centipede sandwiches, and four-legged watermelons. More than enough reasons to convince us.

Goodbye Volcano High

Sony also made room for graphic adventures in a presentation packed with action games. One of them is Goodbye Volcano High, a game that shows the end of an era, and the beginning of a love story.

Jett: The Far Shore

A title that not much is known about – yet – is Jett: The Far Shore. All that was said about him is that our mission will be to explore a mythical ocean planet and discover the source of an interstellar transmission.

Little Devil Inside

It’s about a action-adventure RPG with adorable graphics, combining survival elements set in a semi-open world full of enemies.

Astros Playroom

Aiming to demonstrate the capabilities of the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, this game will come included in the console and will allow to become familiar and to know more closely the capabilities and technologies of the new controller.

Pragmata

Capcom brings us one of the most enigmatic games from the PlayStation 5 launch event. In the trailer, from Pragmata we saw what appears to be a space agent in charge to protect the planet from some kind of external threat. It will arrive in 2022.

