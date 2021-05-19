all new features coming to the wizard

The Google Assistant is one of the great protagonists of Google I / O 2021. These are all the new features of Assistant announced.

One more year, Google Assistant is once again one of the great protagonists of the Google I / O. In the 2021 edition, Google wanted to announce some news aimed at making Assistant a even more useful software and omnipresent among all the services, platforms and devices that make up its ecosystem.

The new version of Google Assistant focuses both on adding new features, and on improve many of those already present to offer a much more complete experience with Android 12. This is all that has changed:

Automatic password change

As part of the privacy and security improvements announced, Google has made official the possibility of get help from the Google Assistant when changing compromised passwords.

This new feature will begin rolling out to Chrome on Android, and will begin to be available in the United States. Later, it will reach other countries.

According to Google, this function relies on Google Duplex technology to find out which passwords could be compromised, and make the change automatically, regardless of the service.

Finding shortcuts will be easier

The Google Assistant shortcuts they are not something new. Yes it is, instead, the new API introduced in Android 12, which will allow find more easily all the assistant’s shortcuts offered by the same app, since all of them will appear in a gallery of shortcuts.

On the other hand, the assistant will also be able to suggest relevant shortcuts in certain situations.

New widgets for the Assistant

With the total renovation of the widgets in Android 12, Google has also announced the possibility of create widgets based on wizard capabilities.

Thus, when making a query to the wizard, which involves an application that has a widget integrated into the wizard, the answer will be displayed in a more visual way.

Better smart display experience

Developers creating assistant experiences for smart displays like the Google Nest Hub will have the ability to further customize your “apps”, for example, removing the header from the top to take advantage of the entire width of the screen.

Many of the wizard novelties announced during Google I / O are dedicated to getting developers to create best experiences, and sooner or later users will be able to benefit from them. However, unlike in other years, this time not many have been announced changes or functions from Google Assistant.

Related topics: Virtual assistants, Events, Google

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all