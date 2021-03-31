all new features and why upgrade

What new features will iOS 14.5 bring?

Using Face ID with a mask!

As it seems that the face mask has come to stay, at least for another year, Apple has decided to update the possibilities of Face ID to allow users to unlock your iPhone or iPad with the mask.

It is, it is true, a feature that many users have asked constantly for a few months, since, when we are on the street with the mask on, Face ID is not able to detect our face, so that we can only do two things: lower the mask at the time of activating the device (an option totally discouraged), or enter the code manually, for which, then, Face ID would be absolutely useless.

Well, apparently, Apple has found a possible solution. And this is something that we already saw in the first beta of iOS 14.5. Although, yes, to be able to use this functionality it is necessary to use an Apple Watch at the same time, with at least version 7.4 of watchOS.