All new Dacia until 2025: Duster, Bigster …

The range of Dacia it is going to undergo a profound remodeling in the coming years. Having become the low-cost kings, the Romanian firm aspires to renew its offer, adapting it to the new needs and requirements of the market. Thus, the new models will have a more modern and attractive image, as well as the technologies necessary to reduce carbon emissions.

With the data that we already know, Dacia’s range is going to undergo a major facelift before 2025. From its base, with a small, urban and electric model called Spring, to the Dacia Bigster, one of the most ambitious models that the Romanians have had so far. Then we leave you All the details and we advance in its range step by step.

Dacia Spring, with about 300 km of urban autonomy

Dacia Spring, the cheapest urban electric

The electric market is very complicated for Dacia, at least until the technology matures. At the moment, any vehicle that promises a range of several hundred kilometers needs to have a large size, which increases its price and, therefore, forces manufacturers to include better materials or the latest technological advances.

Therefore, Dacia has not hesitated to target its market niche: cheap city vehicles. The great incentive for buying an electric is its unlimited and unrestricted use in the city, but current prices make it difficult for this sector to take off. And this may be the hollow of Dacia, which with the Spring he wants to put an electric car on the market for about 10,000 euros taking advantage of discounts.

The Spring comes in an SUV-style bodywork and can be highly attractive to businesses and car-sharing companies. Measures 3.73 meters, making it smaller than a Sandero, and its autonomy in urban use according to WLTP it reaches 295 kilometers. The size of its batteries, 27.4 kWh, allows it to be charged up to 80 percent in less than an hour with a quick 30kW connection. A Cargo version also increases its possibilities for commercial use.

Dacia Duster, with a new model on the horizon

The Dacia duster It is, perhaps, the least groundbreaking model and, at the same time, the most important in the future of the brand. Following its presentation in 2018, the best-selling off-road is approaching a major renovation which aims to maintain its good numbers until its next generation, expected in 2024.

Until then, Dacia Duster will incorporate the brand’s new design language, although with its second generation it already took a giant step forward when it came to showing itself as a more modern car. Despite everything, its front, bumpers and headlights will be completely renewed.

In addition, on a mechanical level there will also be important news. Its access version will remain with the 1.0 TCe of 100 CV which can be chosen as a bi-fuel option with LPG. Above, the 1.3 TCe of 130 and 150 CV will continue to be offered. The big news comes with the block 1.5 Blue dCi and its EDC dual-clutch gearbox, which will also be available for the aforementioned 1.3 TCe petrol engine. For the hybrid versions, yes, we will have to wait until its next generation, which could bring with it plug-in hybrid options.

The third generation of the Dacia Duster will not arrive until 2024

Seven-seater crossover, in 2022

Known the changes of the Dacia Duster, the next big launch of 2022 will focus on a seven-seater crossover, halfway between an SUV and a station wagon. The poor results of the Dacia Logan MCV and Lodgy seem to have doomed these models, with a new bet so as not to leave the segment of the seven seats orphaned.

Dacia’s bet is that of a family body updated to current market preferences, with some measures about 4.50 meters and protections typical of Stepway finishes, which always show a slightly more adventurous image. The base will continue to be that of the Sandero.

But the great novelty of this crossover, that can be configured in five or seven seats, is in its range of engines. To the already known gasoline propellants will be added the 12 volt soft hybridization and another completely hybrid that will be based on the 1.3 TCe 140 hp engine. Underneath, the familiar-looking SUV should offer a 100-hp option. Even though its commercialization will arrive in 2022, we are expected to see it for the first time this year.

The Dacia Bigster will arrive in 2025

Dacia Bigster, the older brother

Together with the Duster, it promises to be Dacia’s new big bet. The Romanian firm will enter with the Bigster in the segment of SUV of more than four and a half meters, offering a much more affordable alternative to a product where the competition is almost endless.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director, He already pointed out to us that “the Dacia Bigster Concept personifies the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of freshness and spirit outdoors. It shows that what is accessible is not in any way opposed to attractiveness. At Dacia I think so, and this car is the proof. “There is no doubt that the brand has high hopes for this model.

This model is expected to have the robust line we already see in the Duster and continue to position itself as a vehicle without complexes to take it off the road. What’s more, could arrive with a seven-seater configuration. To all the above, it is added that the complete development will be carried out with the CMF-B modular platform, so we can almost take the arrival of electrified versions, more if we take into account that this model is not expected until 2025.