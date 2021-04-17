All new Citroën cars and SUVs until 2025

Citroën has a promising present and future in the next five years. The French promise a great novelty every year, and in 2021 they have already delivered.

April 17, 2021 (08:30 CET)

Citroën’s 2020-205 agenda, in detail.

Citroën surprised this week with the presentation of the new C5 X, a new vehicle that mixes in its DNA the best of saloons, family cars and SUVs, with a daring design and coupés tints. A car that will be made exclusively in China, but that will begin to be sold in Europe at the end of this year or at the start of 2022.

The truth is that Citroën is surprising us with its latest creations. He did it with the last generation of the C4, unveiled in 2020, and has done it again with the C5 X. We see something in common in these last two bets: a clear SUV focus, with original designs that combine different formats, and with the electrification stepping into the range. With the little AMI They have already given a first blow of effect and intend to continue doing so in the coming years.

The Citroën C5 X will have a plug-in hybrid version, As the C5 Aircross, while The Citroën C4 already boasts its own one hundred percent electric version. Everything that the double chevron brand will present in the coming years will have a clear electrical component, also thinking about emerging markets such as India, where a new smaller SUV than the current C3 Aircross.

The integration of the PSA Group with FCA in the new giant Stellantis, the arrival of new leaders to the French structure, such as the new chief designer Pierre Leclerq, and the positioning of Citroën as generalist brand reference of the group guarantee a very promising future for the French by 2025.

The new Citroën C5 X is now a reality.

Citroën in 2021: job done

Citroën promised to launch a great novelty every year: in 2020 it did so with the C4 and in 2021 it has done so with the aforementioned C5 X. Here we leave you all the details of the new French family saloon, which will arrive first on the Chinese market and which will enter the ordering phase in Spain in October.

However, 2021 at Citroën also means the C3 Aicross renovation, manufactured in Figueruelas (Zaragoza) and which already accepts orders in our country, at a starting price of 16,280 euros. This same year the Citroën’s revamped electric van, the ë-Berlingo, which will reach dealerships during the second half of this year, with an announced range of up to 280 kilometers.

The Citroën C3 Aircross has been updated in this 2021.

Citroën in 2022 and 2023: C4 Aircross and C3

The next two years at Citroën will continue to bet on the SUV line and electrification. The French brand will not only put its efforts in the European market, but also in China, where a four-door version of the C4 will be launched, both in electric and thermal versions. From there, from the Asian country, the updated C5 Aircross will arrive in Europe in 2022.

However, if we talk about great protagonists, in 2022 we will have to talk about a new generation of the Citroën C4 Aircross, a new SUV that will be located, by size, between the current C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, and that will have nothing to do with the vehicle marketed during the past decade.

On 2023, the spotlights will be placed directly on the fourth generation Citroën C3, the utility vehicle of the French brand. Since you already made the C4 and just made the C5, you will mutate your design to closest bet to SUV. And, of course, it will have a one hundred percent electric version, following the line and taking advantage of the platform of its cousin Peugeot 208 and e-208.

The Citroën C5 Aircross will be updated for 2022 and will present a new generation as early as 2025.

Citroën in 2024 and 2025: new SUV protagonists

We will have to continue updating Citroën’s calendar and agenda from then until 2025. After the C3, a new generation also of the C3 Aircross, which will arrive first in China and, already in 2024, to Europe. More towards the end of the five years we will have another generation of the C5 Aircross, of which we can already expect a one hundred percent electric version using the evolution of the EMP2 platform and its cousin Peugeot 3008, which is expected for the next few years.