All new Audis will be electric in 2026

The head of Audi announced a few days ago that the German brand will stop manufacturing cars with gasoline and diesel combustion mechanics from 2026. On that date, its range will consist solely of electric versions.

According to statements published in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung by Markus DuesmannCEO of Audi, the brand with the 4 rings is preparing to cease the manufacture of new models with combustion mechanics (gasoline and diesel) from 2026. That is, In the launches planned from that date there will be no more versions of gasoline or diesel, but these mechanics will be maintained for the duration of the commercial life of the models in force at that time.

Although this news does not imply the end of the combustion mechanics in 2026 and new gasoline and diesel models will continue to be launched until that date, which will remain in production for an average of 6 years after its launch, it is clear that this statement sets an expiration date Audi that are presented with traditional mechanics from now on.

This intention to eliminate traditional combustion engines from its range also includes hybrids and plug-in hybrids.. The idea of ​​the brand is to go to a fully electrified future within 10 to 15 years.

Audi: preparing the way for full electrification

1 photos The latest launches of the brand are clearly focused on electric models.

Although the news has surprised and generated a certain stir, the reality is that It is clear that Audi has the plan organized for a long time. If we take a look at the latest launches of the brand, the term e-tron has been present in almost all of them for more than a year. In fact, its biggest firsts in recent months have been models like the Audi e-tron GT and Audi A6 e-tron Concept.

For many fans of the brand, this ad may have fallen like a jug of cold water. Goodbye to the formidable sound of its 5-cylinder turbo, among others, but at least there is the consolation of knowing that they are clear that there is a well-defined future for the brand.

