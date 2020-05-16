The global pandemic caused by coronavirus, which has affected the world of sports, has also made a dent in the NBA, specifically since last March 12, the day the indefinite suspension of the season became official after the positive by COVID-19 of Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz player. Since then, at least 10 league players have been diagnosed with the disease.

Just over two months later, and as reported by the Yahoo! Sports, those players who had the disease have all recovered quickly and without complications or hospital admissions: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and three more Nets, Marcus Smart, Christian Wood, and two Lakers players. That everyone has recovered so quickly is another incentive for the possible resumption of the NBA.

