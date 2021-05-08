In addition to all the fees and taxes already charged to the motorist, the new government plans now provide for a payment for use of all roads and a new increase in diesel. Dvuelta asks to stop the fiscal harassment of the driver and announces mobilizations.

May 7, 2021 (11:20 CET)

Tax harassment: all motorist taxes, plus the new payment for road use.

Hard years those that wait for the motorist in Spain if all the measures that the Government already has planned and that have been reissued to Brussels in the so-called new Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. And it is that, as we have told you in the last hours, not only a new rise in diesel could be applied as early as 2022 expected, but also an unprecedented and surprising payment for use of all highways, highways and even national roads in Spain.

This new concept of hypothetical payment for use of almost all the country’s highways, excluding only local and county roads and that both private and professional drivers would be taxed, has raised a great controversy in recent hours. In this sense, Return, the entity dedicated to the defense of drivers, has demanded and “that the tax harassment of the driver ceases” and also announces mobilizations against the measure.

The association ensures that the roads “we have already paid for them with our taxes, and now trying to charge again for their use represents another turn for the fiscal and economically exhausted driver, whether it is private or, to a much greater degree, if it is professional drivers ”.

Highways and toll roads, the government agrees with the EU.

According to Return calculations, the car also already contributes with more than 40,000 million euros to the state coffers. We thus review all the charges that are currently levied on motorists, in addition to those hypothetical upcoming increases in diesel and payment for use of the roads.

All motorist taxes

Vehicle VAT: 21 percent Special tax on Registration: variable, depending on the car’s emissions Special tax on Sure

Special tax of Hydrocarbons

Fuel VATMunicipal or tax Circulation (number) Fee for the ITV

Return ensures also that “arguing that payment per use will improve their maintenance (of the roads) is nothing more than a complete fiscal fallacy, since no tax is a finalist. It is simply a matter of trying to get money from where there is none to cover up a ruinous management of the public sector ”. For all this, the organization announces that “it is considering calling for pressure measures to prevent the Government from taking the last euro that they have left in their pockets from drivers.”

RACE also opposes

For his part, Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) He has also stated in the last hours “his frontal opposition”To this measure proposed by the Government. The RACE Director of Road Safety, Antonio Lucas, recalls that “they want to make them pay again for something that is already paid for. It must be remembered that, between direct and indirect taxes and fees, drivers contribute 30,000 million euros to the State coffers ”. In the case of establishing a payment for the use of the highways, the RACE denounces that “this offense would become much worse.”