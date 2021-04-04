all MonsterVerse movies

The nuclear terror unleashed by the United States in Hiroshima and Nagasaki not only forced Japan to assume a defeat in a war, but also forced an entire country to start from scratch. Desperate in the face of a broken present and an uncertain future, a large part of Japanese filmmakers opted for the entertainment of the population on a large scale. Thus, while licking their wounds trying to understand what had happened, Toho Studios produced ‘Godzilla, Japan under the terror of the monster‘(Ishirô Honda, 1954), allegory of atomic destruction and the need to understand the new world in which they had to live.

Establishing the kaijū as a genre, some thirty films by Godzilla and his titanic colleagues have been the delight of his followers ever since.

Faced with the vertigo that the following list can produce, a clue: in addition to the original, let no one lose track of the 2016 wonder called ‘Shin Godzill‘, or Hideaki anno updating Japan’s terror of the monster by bureaucracy after the Fukushima disaster.

– ‘Godzilla, Japan under the terror of the monster‘(Ishirô Honda, 1954)

– ‘Godzilla Strikes Back‘(Motoyoshi Oda, 1955)

– ‘Godzilla: He’s alive!‘(Ishirô Honda, Terry O. Morse, 1956)

– ‘King Kong vs. Godzilla‘(Ishirô Honda, 1962)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon‘(Ishirô Honda, 1964)

– ‘Godzilla vs monsters‘(Ishirô Honda, 1964)

– ‘Monsters invade Earth‘(Ishirô Honda, 1965)

– ‘Son of godzilla‘(Jun Fukuda, 1967)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Megalon‘(Jun Fukuda, 1973)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Cybergodzilla, machine of destruction‘(Jun Fukuda, 1974)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla‘(Ishirô Honda, 1975)

– ‘The return of Godzilla‘(Koji Hashimoto, 1984)

– ‘Godzilla 1985‘(RJ Kizer, Koji Hashimoto, 1985)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Biollante‘(Kazuki Ohmori, 1989)

– ‘Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah‘(Kazuki Ohmori, 1991)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Mothra‘(Takao Okawara, 1992)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II‘(Takao Okawara, 1993)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla‘(Kensho Yamashita, 1994)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Destoroyah‘(Takao Okawara, 1995)

– ‘Godzilla‘(Roland Emmerich, 1998)

– ‘Godzilla 2000‘(Takao Okawara, 1999)

– ‘Godzilla vs. Megaguirus‘(Masaaki Tezuka, 2000)

– ‘Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack‘(Shusuke Kaneko, 2001)

– ‘Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla‘(Masaaki Tezuka, 2002)

– ‘Godzilla: Tokyo SOS‘(Masaaki Tezuka, 2003)

– ‘Godzilla: Final Wars‘(Ryuhei Kitamura, 2004)

– ‘Shin godzilla‘(Hideaki Anno, Shinji Higuchi, 2016)

– ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters‘(Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno, 2017)

– ‘Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle‘(Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno, 2018)

– ‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater‘(Hiroyuki Seshita, Kôbun Shizuno, 2018)