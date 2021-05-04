all models and their recommended uses

Today the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) hits the market, the renewal of the smart speaker with Google screen and with it there are already three models available on the market – five, if we consider the previous versions, which are still available -. If you are considering jumping into the Google ecosystem and its voice assistant Google Assistant, in this article you will find all models for sale for sale in Spain with their respective characteristics and recommended uses to help you find your ideal speaker.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

The new Nest Hub 2nd gen is the latest smart speaker with a screen from Google, a model that maintains many technical characteristics compared to its predecessor, but implements certain details to improve the experience. Thus, it has a driver of the same size, but according to Google it has potential to deliver 50% more bass.

The screen maintains diagonal and HD resolution, but it implements gestures to control it simply by bringing your hand closer, something interesting to avoid leaving traces on its panel.

The most striking of its novelties is in the sensorics, since this smart screen is capable of monitoring sleep thanks to the conjunction of Motion Sense and Soli. As it also has light and temperature sensors, the set is capable of detecting sleep disturbances and changes in the environment.

And an extra privacy: in addition to the usual button to mute the microphone, it incorporates a visual indicator to remind us that the function is activated.

This suite of sleep monitoring features make the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) a device capable of replacing the traditional alarm clock.

Also, thanks to the screen and Chromecast we can not only see the assistant’s responses, but also view videos, series and movies of services like Netflix or Disney +, that join the streaming audio ones like Spotify.

Finally and thanks to its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with this device it is possible to control compatible home automation.

Its RRP is 99 euros, lower than the previous generation.

Google Nest Hub

The main differences of the Nest Hub (2nd gen) compared to the original are essentially in that the first Nest Hub lacks gesture detection to control the screen without touching it and ‘Sleep Sensing’ sensors to monitor sleep.

As we have seen, theoretically the new model would also slightly improve the sound, although the acoustic configuration is very similar, so no drastic changes are expected. Similarly, the screen shares features and connectivity is maintained.

What is this device interesting for? Again, thanks to the integrated Chromecast and its 7-inch panel we can interact with Google Assistant and enjoy the content of our favorite audio and video streaming platforms, access YouTube, view the calendar and photos. As in the previous case, we can also handle compatible home automation and if we have a connected camera, see what is recording.

Although its RRP was higher than the second generation, with the passage of time it is possible to find it almost for half (69 euros), so it can be interesting at this price for the aforementioned use scenarios.

Nest Audio

Unlike the rest of the models and their respective previous versions, the Nest Audio (79 euros) constitutes a full-fledged renovation both in design and audio.

The Nest Audio stands as Google’s best smart speaker for listening to musicThanks to its acoustic configuration, with a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm midwoofer to offer a good level of music reproduction, clear vocals and rich bass. Compared to its predecessor, it promises up to 75% extra volume over the Google Home and 50% better bass.

Another point in its favor as the best candidate for music lovers is that it is compatible with stereo sound, being able to pair it with another Nest Audio for an immersive acoustic experience.

It has no screen and its design is forceful, exceeding the kilogram of weight. It has a mesh fabric finish that is reminiscent of the Nest Mini but in a maxi format. Its design also seeks to offer a good sound experience, with touch gestures to stop the music or change the volume.

The Nest Audio works with Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, so we can also connect and manipulate compatible home automation through Google Home.

Google Nest Mini 2nd gen

The second generation of the Google Home Mini, now called the Nest Mini (39 euros), is a fairly conservative renovation compared to its predecessor, Both inside and out.

To tell the truth, it is difficult to distinguish them with the naked eye except for a small but useful detail that can go unnoticed: it has a hole in the back that allows it to be hung.

From here, this Nest Mini maintains the proposal of the original model: offer an affordable, compact and functional entry-level smart speaker to access the Google ecosystem, ask questions, check the agenda, listen to the news …

With him we can control compatible home automation via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and listen to music quite acceptable.

In this sense, the second generation goes up a notch compared to the previous one thanks to a new chip designed precisely to improve the sound, offering twice as powerful bass, according to Google. In our experience we did notice a slight improvement, but it continues falling short that if we want a rich and enveloping musical experience to set a room.

Although its RRP is 59 euros, it is relatively common to find it for about 20 or even 40 euros less.

Google Home Mini

The original Google Home Mini is, as we explained in the previous point, the simplest smart speaker in the Google ecosystem. It has a discreet and compact design in the shape of a pill but inside it is all the muscle of Google Assistant.

Thus, despite its seniority, it is a capable speaker for the control of compatible home automation, listen to music and radio without great fanfare.

It is interesting as an entry model, if you are not sure if you are going to use it too much or simply, if you find a great offer, since its official price remains the same: 59 euros.

Summary table of Google smart speaker features

2nd Gen Nest Mini

Google Home Mini

Nest Hub 2nd gen

Nest Hub

Nest Audio

Dimensions and weight

98 x 42mm (diameter); 0.181 kg.

98 x 42mm (diameter); 0.173 kg.

120.4 x 177.4 x 69.5 mm; 0.558 Kg.

178.5 x 118 x 67.3mm; 0.49 Kg.

175 x 124 x 78 mm; 1.2 kg.

Screen

–

–

7-inch touch screen with 1024×600 pixel resolution

7-inch touch screen with 1024×600 pixel resolution

–

Processor

nd

nd

1.9 GHz ARM Quad Core

nd

1.8GHz Quad Core A53 SoC

Speaker

360-degree surround sound with a 40mm driver

360-degree sound with a 40mm driver

Full range. 1.7 inch driver

Full range. 40mm driver

75mm woofer 19mm tweeter

Microphones

3

two

3

two

3

Connectivity and ports

Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast Built-in. 15W adapter, DC power connector

Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, Chromecast and Chromecast Audio integrated. MicroUSB

WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Chromecast built-in. 15W power port with DC connector

Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast built-in. 15W adapter

Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi ac, Chromecast built-in. DC power with adapter.

Others

Privacy switch

Privacy switch

Soli with Motion Sense, Brightness sensor, Temperature sensor, Privacy switch

Ambient EQ light sensor, Microphone mute button

2-position microphone mute switch

Price

38.99 euros (RRP 59 euros)

59 euros

99.99 euros

69.99 euros (RRP 129 euros)

79.99 euros (RRP 99 euros)

