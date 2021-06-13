All meetings of the actors before the reunion

‘Friends: Reunion’: Jennifer Aniston’s excitement ‘Friends: Reunion’: Why wasn’t Paul Rudd on the special?

Was the HBO Friends: Reunion reunion really the first time the actors got together since the series ended in 2004? The answer depends on how picky you are. Oprah Winfrey exclusively interviewed Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox in what was going to be the last time they were all going to get together (that’s how Oprah ‘sold’ it) … at day after the last episode. It was a format very similar to the one we have seen in the reunion on HBO, with the difference that nostalgia had not yet taken hold of us (the viewers), none of the actors and actresses knew what would become of their career from now on. of that moment and it was infinitely easier to remember everything that had happened after only a short time. And we must also add that they did not charge what they have charged for the reunion Friends: Reunion now because then it entered their salary. It was also impossible to have perspective (the fuel of nostalgia), nor to develop emotions beyond this is over, what a shame I am. Can that be considered a meeting because it happened the next day? Probably not. But you won’t deny that it was a reunion.

But what if we told you that all of them except Matthew Perry took the stage in February 2016 to speak to fans during the James Burrows tribute special? What if we told you that that meeting was attended by none other than Jim Parsons / Sheldon? What if we told you that they talked about whether they had specified in their contracts that they couldn’t have sex with each other in real life? Count that? There were questions and answers … but since Perry was technically missing … it doesn’t count. It was more of an entomologist’s pleasure to see absolutely everyone together. And all the times that they have coincided in their respective series? And the ones that have come together for charity events? And when have they interviewed each other? We are going to review all the times that they have met (and that we have found out).

The first meeting of ‘Friends’ … before the end of the series

Let’s start with Oprah Winfrey, because she was the first to reunite before they broke up. It will seem silly, but to me that there was a meeting before the dissolution, it seems like pure magic. It was in November 2003, when it was already known that the series was going to end (remember that the last episode of Friends aired on May 6, 2004):

The most curious thing is that in a veiled Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer already dropped without saying it, of course, that there was something to remember between them. Aniston cries that she peels them. If the marketing department told them to drop the bomb (the official declaration of platonic love between Schwimmer and Aniston) then the show would have had more seasons. I don’t know, it occurs to me. Although they should have raised their salary too … hmmm.

It’s an interesting show because Matthew Perry talks openly about his addiction to alcohol and painkillers without any complexities. Perhaps those who have criticized him for his looks should have seen this first before jumping into gleeful value judgments.

The first meeting … after the end of ‘Friends’

We return to the almighty Oprah Winfrey (who, very carefully, gives James Corden a hundred laps, whatever you wear). Just a few months after going through Oprah’s Emotional Court, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox again testified in front of the television journalist (this time Matt LeBlanc was absent). It had only been a day since the series had ended. At that time, they had not seen each other for only two months, since the series’ farewell party, the one in which they ordered pizzas and beer (nothing spectacular) and the actors and the entire team remembered old times and looked at the future with kawai eyes. .

In fact, this program drinks from the first, constantly referring to the previous television space: from Courteney Cox’s pregnancy, which he already knew in November (but was not made public), to, again, the addictions of Matthew Perry. If you ask me, I already tell you that facing those problems at the peak of your career with that sincerity is not done by just anyone on television. Without being Saturday Deluxe, of course.

The meetings of ‘Friends’ in the new series of the actors

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow made cameos and had roles in many of her series. Lisa Kudrow is the one who took the cake. He managed to meet everyone (never at the same time) in his Web Therapy series. Only Aniston was left out. But Aniston did get a glimpse of Cougar Town, the Courteney Cox series. Matt LeBlanc managed to get Schwimmer to Episodes, on HBO. And Matthew Perry landed the star reunion: Chandler and Monica on his Go On series, about a sportswriter. Only Cox wasn’t Monica. Well, you already understand me. There were a few combinations over sixteen years: Cox and Aniston; Cox, Kudrow and Aniston; Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Perry; Perry and Cox; Aniston, Perry and Cox …

Are the cameos meetings? If we take into account that the public accepts season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (sorry, I don’t get used to it being ‘Castilianized’ as Larry David) as ‘reunion’, then we must accept all these cameos as reunions. In the case of the actresses and actors of Friends, we have found all of these. In Esquire we are left with two: the kiss between Aniston and Cox in Dirt and the Cox-Perry reunion in Cougar Town (there is another one also in the Perry Go On series). Judge for yourself:

‘Dirt’ (2007): Cox and Aniston

Although it may seem like it, Joey did not come to life and wrote the script for episode 13 of season 1 of Dirt in which the characters of Cox, protagonist of the series, and Aniston … well, that.

‘Cougar Town’ (between 2010-2014): Cox, Perry, Kudrow and Aniston

Cox, Perry, Kudrow and Aniston reunite in Cougar Town, one of the most successful post-Friends series by a Friends actor, but they never all appear together. Although, yes, all the cameos are very heartfelt. Lisa Kudrow has a recurring role; Aniston, a funny role, and Perry, the best character of all. This was a meeting and the rest is nonsense:

‘Web Therapy’ (between 2012-2015): Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, LeBlanc and Perry

This is the series that everyone but Aniston officially walked through. Seeing Schwimmer in these cameos is like warning a rare bird. It is worth taking the time to see all the cuts. Really. You’re going to enjoy them and I know you haven’t seen them.

‘Go On’ (2013): Perry and Cox

Another cameo exploiting the old relationship between the two actors:

‘Episodes’ (2015): Schwimmer and LeBlanc

Yes, LeBlanc managed to convince Schwimmer.

Weddings, baptisms and birthdays of ‘Friends’: TV shows, Instagram

And up to here the series. Although the actors have met many more times in different television programs, beyond their respective series, the one that has had them. At the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013, Aniston, Perry and Cox agreed. It was eye-catching, but if you ask me (yes, again) it doesn’t seem quite as representative as when Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow got together on ‘CNN Guest Host Week’ on July 25, 2013 and interviewed each other. Lisa Kudrow, by the way, says here exactly the same words that she says in the HBO special (I say it for those who could have gotten the potato). Perry talks about catching a time machine, going back to 2004 and never having finished the series. Kudrow says they would have kept going until someone had said to them: come on, that’s enough:

There is another interview between Aniston and Kudrow for Variety magazine on June 22, 2020 that is also not wasted:

On a festive humorous 2014 Jimmy Kimmel Live the reunion of the ‘girls’ Friends Aniston, Kudrow and Cox was sold. Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston also met at the AFI, at the George Clooney Tribute on June 7, 2018 in a total groupie moment. Cox and Kudrow met at the Celebrity Scape Room in May 2020. And that same year, the three got together via Instagram to promote the vote in the US elections. July 27, 2020 on Courteney Cox’s feed. Cox and Kudrow had gotten together years before also at the Rock A Little benefit concert, Feed A Lot (I haven’t found the year, so I’m putting it here, I hope you’ll forgive me).

Of the Emmy 2020, in which Aniston, Kudrow and Cox literally raised the gala I think that we do not need to talk much more than we have already talked about. Nor are we going to extend ourselves with Courteney Cox and Aniston playing billiards on Cox’s Instagram in full vindication of pandemic pyrite (on August 20, 2020). Sure there are more, but we keep all these. In the end, they are still small meetings that cannot be considered meetings. There is only one exception.

The meeting before the ‘Friends: Reunion’

Everyone but Perry took the stage in Friends: Reunion mode at the James Burrows tribute on February 22, 2016. It was only eight minutes, but it was a reunion and the rest is bullshit. James Burrows was the main director of the series for ten years, so the reunion was logical. The actors tell how they played poker in Burrows’ dressing room (from which, yes, that episode came out later) and in this mini-reunion there is impact and nostalgia. The best thing is to see Jim Parsons clapping in the audience. Well, that and the faces they make when they talk about whether there was a clause in their contracts that prevented them from having sex off set with each other …

Methodology: In case you wonder how we have written this article, we have taken the filmography of all the actors in the series (we have followed their profiles, actor + self, on IMDb) and we have crossed it to see how many points they agreed on. Of course we could have missed something, but, damn it, we were thorough.

