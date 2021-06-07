all Mac compatible with the new system

We already know all the news of macOS Monterey – or at least the vast majority, waiting to test the betas. However, when a new version of the desktop operating system is released, doubts often arise about its compatibility with older computers. Will I be able to update my Mac? It is the question that prevails among many users. Do not worry, here we will solve your doubts.

Fortunately, macOS Monterey offers support for a wide variety of Macs. Apple has distinguished itself by not abandoning its devices when it comes to software updates, and with this version it will not be the exception. Believe it or not, there will be no complications to install macOS Monterey on an iMac from 2015 or on a MacBook Pro from the same year, to mention just a couple of examples. We leave you with the complete compatibility list below:

iMac: late 2015 and later.iMac Pro: 2017 and later.Mac Pro: late 2013 and later.Mac mini: late 2014 and later.Macbook: early 2016 and later.MacBook Air: early 2015 and later.Macbook pro: early 2015 and later.

Keep in mind, of course, that the more recent your computer, the better the operating system will perform. Apple has made efforts to leave Intel behind and migrate to ARM (Apple Silicon) architecture. Fortunately for those from Cupertino, the transition has been more than successful in terms of performance. The processor M1 It has been able to run macOS and its native applications like we have never seen before. We’ll see how macOS Monterey works on an Apple SoC.

macOS Monterey will wait until autumn

macOS Monterey is coming in the fall with various novelties, although we can highlight the universal cursor as one of the most important. This feature will allow you to use a Trackpad or mouse to move the same pointer between a MacBook, iMac and iPad. Of course, in the case of the tablet, it will be necessary to have iPadOS 15. Without a doubt, for the content creators it will become a fundamental function. On the other hand, Apple also introduced its own authenticator to generate verification codes, thus eliminating the need to download third-party applications. This system is also integrated into iOS 15.

