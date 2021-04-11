All Lexus cars and SUVs will have a 10-year warranty

Lexus has confirmed that its new cars and SUVs will be able to count on an official guarantee of up to 10 years, with which it increases even more the peace of mind and the confidence of its customers.

More peace of mind and confidence for Lexus customers with the new 10-year warranty

In an official press release, Lexus focuses even more on its customers, offering them the possibility of having up to 10 years of guarantee on their car or SUV.

This new initiative is in line with the “Omotenashi” philosophy from the Japanese firm to the maximum attention and customer care, chasing at all times a high degree of excellence in service. The new 10-year warranty is part of the new project called ‘Lexus Relax’, with which the luxury firm of the Toyota Group offers unparalleled benefits to the customer in the automotive market.

With the “Lexus Relax” project, the Japanese brand fully trusts the quality and reliability standards of your cars, both values ​​that have been reflected in prestigious international reliability studies such as the one carried out by the organization JD Power, which has always placed various Lexus cars in the first places in recent years with respect to their competitors, considering themselves as very reliable cars with minimal mechanical and technical problems.

With this 10-year warranty, Lexus takes an important step between the expensive compromise between the brand and its customers.