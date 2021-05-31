All June movie and series releases on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Disney + and more streaming platforms

This June, streaming news is dominated by two highly anticipated series: the fourth season of ‘Elite’ coming to Netflix on June 18 and ‘Loki’, the new Marvel for Disney + that we will see on the 9th. Netflix also launches the series ‘Sweet Tooth: The deer boy’, produced by ‘Robert Downey Jr.’ and Susan Downey; the return of the thief ‘Lupine’ and season 7 of ‘The 100’. On Apple TV you don’t want to miss Stephen King’s new ‘Lisey’s Story’, or Rose Byrne’s aerobics lessons on ‘Physical’. And if you miss ‘Stranger Things’, at least you can get rid of the sci-fi teen adventure bug with ‘Paraíso’ on Movistar +.

When it comes to cinema, Pixar fans they look forward to the new from the producer, ‘Luca’, which unfortunately has skipped the theatrical release and arrives directly on the Disney platform on June 18, yes, at no additional cost, just like ‘Raya and the last dragon’ that is released for all subscriptions on June 4. The series ‘The house of flowers’ returns in film format to Netflix, where we will also see the original feature film ‘Xtremo’. ‘The Topo Agent’, a documentary nominated for a Goya and an Oscar in 2021, can be seen on Filmin and Rakuten TV. On the other hand, fans of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ are not going to separate from HBO this month as both sagas arrive complete on the platform.

This is all that comes in June to VOD:

NETFLIX

Series

June 1: ‘Super Monsters: Once Upon a Monster’, ‘Rich Women in Atlanta’ S3-4, ‘Married to Medicine: Atlanta’, ‘Elvis Presley: Tireless Seeker’, ‘StartUp’, ‘Warrior Souls’,

June 3: ‘Three meters above the sky: the series’ T2, ‘Alan Saldaña: ​​Imprisoned’

June 4: ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, ‘Feel Good’ S2

June 9: ‘The 100’ T7

June 11: ‘Lupine’ S2

June 15: ‘Working Mothers’ T5

June 17: ‘Black Summer’ S2, ‘Katla’

June 18: ‘Elite’ S4

June 23: ‘Playing with fire’

June 25: ‘Sex / Life’, ‘The A List’ S2

June 29: ‘Black Lightning’ S4

Films

June 3: ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie’

June 4: ‘Xtremo’

June 7: ‘A Ghost Story’, 0’Happy Death Day ‘

June 9: ‘Disomnia’

June 11: ‘The Dragon of Wishes’, ‘Rainy Day in New York’, ‘The Skater’

June 23: ‘The Wanninkhof Affair’, ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie’

MOVISTAR +

Series

June 2: ‘BSO’

June 4: ‘Paradise’

June 7: ‘Other worlds: The Camino de Santiago’

June 11: ‘Everything is going to be fine’

June 15: ‘Perez File’

Films

June 1: ‘La llorona’

June 2: ‘Miss June’

June 3: ‘The year we stopped playing’

June 4: ‘The king of the neighborhood’

June 5: ‘You should have left’

June 6: ‘Holidays with you … and your wife’

June 7: ‘Psycho Goreman’

June 8: ’23 walks

June 9: ‘The downside’

June 10: ‘Possessor Uncut’

June 11: ‘Hidden Passenger’

June 12: ‘Archive’

June 13: ‘De Gaulle’

June 14: ‘Shirley’

June 15: ‘Ondina’

June 16: ‘Valentina’

June 17: ‘The divorcees club’

June 18: ‘Train to Busan 2: Peninsula’

June 19: ‘Fatale’

June 20: ‘The Glorias

June 21: ‘Dating Amber’

June 22: ‘The Auschwitz Champion’

June 23: ‘The Aspern Papers’

June 24: ‘Once Upon a Time’

June 25: ‘Emma’

June 26: ‘Young people and witches’

June 27: ‘How to survive in a material world’

June 28: ‘Cowboys’

June 29: ’14 days, 12 nights’

June 30: ‘Max Reload and the Abyssal Blasters’

FILMIN

Films

June 3: ‘Some part of the sky’

June 4: ‘PVT Chat’

June 10: ‘Family Romance, LLC.’, ‘Beware of the Children’, ‘Yul Brynner: The Magnificent’, ‘Miss Oyu’, ‘The Musicians of Gion’, ‘Tales of the Pale Moon of August’, ‘The Crucified Woman’, ‘The Crucified Lovers’, ‘The Mayor Sansho’, ‘Empress Yang Kwei-fei’ and ‘The Street of Shame’

June 11: ‘Wildland’

June 17: ‘Spaceship Earth’

June 23: ‘The Mole Agent’

June 24: ‘Handsome from Instagram’

June 25: ‘Slaxx’

Series

June 1: ‘Charité: Cold War’, complete series.

June 8: ‘Exit’ T2

June 15: ‘Hippocrates’ S2

June 22: ‘Wayne’ S1

June 29: ‘Crisis Cell’

DISNEY +

Series

June 4: ‘Family Guy’ T19; ‘Genius: Aretha’

June 9: ‘Loki’

June 11: ‘Animazén’ S2

June 18: ‘With love, Victor’ S2; ‘My name is Earl’, complete series;

June 25: ‘Pride’; ‘Grown-ish’ T1; ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Films

June 4: ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’, ‘Me, Robot’, ‘Mighty Minds’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

June 11: ‘Twilight’, ‘Transporter’, ‘Transporter 2’

June 18: ‘Luca’

June 25: ‘Wolfgang’

HBO SPAIN

Series

June 1: ‘PJ Marks’ S2

June 4: ‘We Are Bears’ S1, ‘Why Women Kill’ S2, ‘The Walking Dead’ S10, Part 2

June 11: ‘Gen 10’, ‘Ben 10’ special

June 12: ‘Betty’ S2

June 17: ‘Genera + ion’ T1, part 2; ‘Dave’ S2

June 18: ‘Hey Duggee’, ‘Mighty Magiswords’

June 21: ‘Rick and Morty’ S5

June 22: ‘The Faceless Killer, Special Episode

June 25: ‘Adventure Time’, special episode; ‘Meet me in Paris’

June 26: ‘Power Players’

Films

June 1: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’, ‘The Wind That Shakes the Barley’ , ‘In a free world …’, ‘Never turn off the light’, ‘Magic Mike XXL’, ‘One night to survive’, ‘Saint Andrew’, ‘Word of mouth’, ‘Just a kiss’,’ Revenge below zero ‘and’ Kickboxer: Retailation ‘

June 4: ‘Zoolander 2’, ‘Zoolander 2’, ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The cradle of life’, ‘Close to your house’, ‘The broken crown’, ‘Losing the north’, ‘The fog and the maiden ‘,’ Time Trap ‘,’ Kung Fu Panda 3 ‘

June 11: ‘Rainy Day in New York’, ‘Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow’, ‘Diana’, ‘Open Windows’, ‘Colette’, ‘A Brilliant Hit’, ‘The Writer’, ‘Vampire Academy’, ‘Yuli’.

June 15: The whole saga ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Hotel Transilvania 3: A monstrous vacation’, ‘Moon’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘The tailor of Panama’

June 18: ‘A long journey’

June 19: ‘Babel’

June 24: ‘Oil slick’

June 25: ‘Catch the Flag’, ‘Fences’, ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’, ‘Non-Stop’, ‘Captive’, ‘Operation E’

June 28: ‘The literary society and the potato skin cake’

June 30th. ‘Legend of the Underground’

Rakuten TV

Films

June 1: ‘Riddick’, ‘Blue Valentine’

June 2: ‘Crossing the boundary’

June 3: ‘My girl’, ‘The art of coming back’

June 4: ‘1942: The Great Offensive’, ‘Anton, His Friend and the Russian Revolution’, ‘Mrs. Lowry and Son’

June 9: ‘Lorax: In Search of the Lost Trupula’

June 10: ‘Pixie’

June 11: ‘Forsaken’, ‘Between us’, ‘New order’

June 13: ‘Blindspotting’

June 15: ‘Summit of friendship’

June 16: ‘The father’

June 18: ‘Vanquish’

June 23: ‘The Mole Agent’

June 24: ‘Flyboys: Heroes of the Air’

June 25: ‘Hello World’, ‘Precious’

Series

June 16: ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ S2

June 23: ‘The Fungies’ S1

APPLE TV +

Series

June 4: ‘Lisey’s Story’

June 11: ‘Home Before Dark’ S2

June 18: ‘Physical’

June 25: ‘Central Park’ T2

Films

June 25: ‘Fathom: Deciphering the Depths’

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Series

June 1: ‘SWAT’ T1-3; ‘The Blacklist’ S1-7

June 4: ‘Sun’

June 11: ‘Leonardo’,

June 20: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ S3; ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

June 25: ‘Bosch’ T7; ‘Solos’, ‘September Mornings’

Films

June 1: ‘Abismo’, ‘Rent’

June 3: ‘Green Blood’

June 4: ‘Seve’

June 11: ‘Clarkson’s Farm’, ‘Latin Flow’

June 15: ‘Synchronic: The Limits of Time’

June 18: ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’

June 25: ‘Last Christmas’