Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The fiscal year that ended on March 31 was marked by the pandemic. Honda was the company with the least productive each and Mitsubishi, the worst stop.

All major Japanese vehicle manufacturers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Subaru) reduced their production in their fiscal year (April 2020-March 2021), which was marked by the coronavirus health crisis, forcing them to close their factories for weeks.

According to data from the different brands, Sling was the company that decreased its production the least, with 4.53 million of vehicles between April 2020 and March of this year, 5% less. Only last month it assembled 413,859 units, 50.3% more than in March of the previous year.

Toyota fabric 9.47 million vehicles in your tax year that just ended, which is a 8.9% drop. In March, the company built 996,858 cars, 26.4% more, while in the first three months of 2021 it accumulated 2.65 million units produced, 10.8% more.

Suzuki fabric between April and March 2.65 million cars, 10.6% less, as well as 301,917 units in March, 41.5% more, and 838,164 units so far in 2021, 9.4% more.

The production of Nissan fell 17.1% in his last fiscal year, with 3.79 million units, while last month it increased almost 50%, with 392,139 vehicles.

Mazda assembled 1.17 million units between April 2020 and March 2021 (-18.3%), as well as 127,308 units last month (% 2B13.3%) and 334,541 units so far this year (-1.1%). Figures similar to Subaru, which built 809,895 vehicles in its last fiscal year (-21.4%), as well as 69,582 units in March (-22.2%).

Mitsubishi was the Japanese brand that reduced its production the most between April 2020 and March 2021, with a drop of almost 40%, to 813,829 units. Last month alone, the firm built 113,791 vehicles, 8.4% less, while between January and March it assembled 293,290 units, 12.1% less.

