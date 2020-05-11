The iPhone 12 He continues on his way along the boulevard of rumors. If yesterday we saw numerous details from the youtuber EverythingApplePro, this time Jon Prosser returns to give us others that we were missing. Let’s take it easy.

The entire iPhone 12 family: prices, RAM, storage and names

In a video with barely too much confetti and fireworks, Prosser overturns his container of rumors about the iPhone 12 without regard. We have known a few details about this new generation for a long time, but little was known about the complete “drawing” of the 2020 iPhone. According to the youtuber, who has guessed many things recently, the deployment of Apple for this year will be as follows:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

screen

5.4-inch Super Retina OLED and 10-bit range

6.1-inch Super Retina OLED and 10-bit range

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion and 10-bit range

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion and 10-bit range

RAM

4GB

4GB

6GB

6GB

Storage

128 and 256GB

128 and 256GB

128, 256 and 512GB

128, 256 and 512GB

Cameras

Dual camera

Dual camera

Triple camera + LiDAR

Triple camera + LiDAR

Others

A14 chip, 5G, aluminum chassis

A14 chip, 5G, aluminum chassis

A14 chip, 5G, steel chassis

A14 chip, 5G, steel chassis

Prices

$ 649 and $ 749

$ 749 and $ 849

$ 999, $ 1,099, and $ 1,299

$ 1,099, $ 1,199, and $ 1,399

As can be seen, here we find the keys to what could be the next iPhone 12. We have it all, from the size and type of screen to the number of cameras, prices, RAM and even the names. The latter is quite relevant, since it is information that has almost never been leaked. Less so long in advance.

This is because only the marketing department is aware of the naming of the future iPhone. It is a fact that is foreign to Apple’s suppliers in Asia, so we can say that the source of Prosser belongs to or is close to the team of Phil Schiller. But this is another matter.

What is clear is that, although the iPhone range has four models, we are actually facing two types. One with models with more than adequate technologies and another that goes one step further. The screen sizes, the existence of ProMotion, more RAM and storage as well as the triple camera with LiDAR bring a price in agreement.

Share



The mother of all iPhone 12 leaks: prices, RAM, screens and ‘naming’ uncovered