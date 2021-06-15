all its features, price and availability

The wait is over. Realme has presented this Tuesday at a live event the Realme GT, a terminal that arrives to rewrite the standards of the mid and high range thanks to its great power, attractive design and good price. In addition, the Chinese company has accompanied this launch with a series of new products that enrich its “Tech Life” ecosystem.

Realme is one of the fastest growing companies in the world. This trend is also reaching Spain with its offer of terminals. Precisely, in its first global launch it has made it clear that in this market they go for everything. The Realme GT is called to be a winning phone in many respects, hitting the competition in one of its most sensitive points: the price.

This is not just another phone. The Realme GT is in charge of inaugurating the GT range and being the first to adopt the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, SoC present in other high-end devices. One of its differentials, in addition to power, is design. Its lines, inspired by sports cars, convey a high-quality feel.

What features does the Realme GT have?

CharacteristicsRealme GTProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GScreen 6.43 inches Super AMOLED Fullscreen | 2400×1080 FHD + | Refresh 120HzStorage128 GB and 256 GBRAM memory8 GB and 12 GB LPDDR5Battery4500mAhFast chargingSuperDart 65WWireless chargingNoReverse chargingOutput: 2.5WRear cameraSony IMX 682 64MP main (F / 1.8) + 8 MP wide angle (F / 2.3) + 2 macro (F / 2.4) Front camera 16 MP wide angle Connectivity and navigation Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONSS, BEIDOU, GALILEO and QZSS

The Realme GT is dominated by a screen 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED and 120 Hz. Its high tactile response will be a highly valued feature for the most gamer users. However, to offer the best performance and optimize power consumption, the phone is able to automatically adapt the touch sample rate between 120Hz and 360Hz, depending on the needs.

As mentioned above, the Realme GT is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the most prominent 5G SoCs in the mobile industry. It has 8GB and 16GB versions of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Realme claims that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip substantially improves the Realme GT’s performance. The phone’s CPU performance has increased by 20% and power consumption has been reduced by 50% compared to the previous generation.

Prepared for the requirement

The phone should be up to the task to respond efficiently in high-efficiency conditions. The Realme GT uses a stainless steel VC cooling system, which plays an essential role in ensuring long-lasting phone performance as it uses stainless steel to optimize heat dissipation from the phone.

The GT series offers a glass design with a light-reflecting 3D relief on the rear and a version with a vegan leather shell. Realme has adopted blue for the glass version, with arrow symbols on the back, and yellow for the vegan leather edition. The latter debuts the industry’s first two-tone leather design.

In the photographic section it also stands out. The Realme GT features a 64MP Sony triple camera. Software optimization and artificial intelligence allow you to capture high-quality photos and videos, even in times when lighting is low. The device supports recording of 4K video at 60 fps.

How much does Realme’s new flagship cost?

The new Realme GT will be available starting June 21 on realme.com, AliExpress and Amazon in the following configurations:

8GB + 128GB: 449 euros12GB + 256GB: 599 euros

Both versions will be available on realme.com, while AliExpress will exclusively have the 8GB + 128GB version and the Amazon 12GB + 256GB version.

The company will also offer a special introductory offer

On AliExpress, the 8GB + 128GB version can be purchased at a price of 369 euros (from June 21 to 25). Amazon will offer the 12GB + 256GB version at a price of 499 euros (Amazon Prime Day June 21 and 22).

And finally, realme.com will sell the 8GB + 128GB version: at a price of 399 euros and 12GB + 256GB: at a price of 499 euros (during June 21 and 22).

