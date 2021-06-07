all iPhones available with the update

Apple has announced iOS 15, its new version of the mobile operating system for the iPhone. Like every year, the list of compatible devices is quite extensive, and confirms that Apple stretches the useful life of its devices to the maximum.

Like last year, most iPhones are compatible with iOS 15, so if you currently have iOS 14 installed you shouldn’t worry. In addition, Apple has announced that the developer beta of the new operating system will be available today. If you are not a developer you will have to wait a little longer, since the public beta is scheduled for next month.

iOS 15 includes a ton of new features, including a new notification system, Focus mode, new privacy options, and the inclusion of special enhancements to Photos, OCR text analysis, and the ability for Siri to process data in the terminal. But they are not the only ones.

You can read all the news about iOS 15 in our special article.

iOS 15: all available iPhones

Both the developer beta and the final version of iOS 15 when it launches later this fall will come to all iPhones from the iPhone 6s, in addition to the seventh-generation iPod touch and the first-generation iPhone SE.

These are all the iPhones compatible with iOS 15:

iPhone 12iPhone 12 miniiPhone 12 ProiPhone 12 Pro MaxiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro MaxiPhone XSiPhone XS MaxiPhone XRiPhone XiPhone 8iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 7iPhone 7 PlusiPhone 6siPhone 6s PlusiPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation)

