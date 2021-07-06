All iPhone 14s would integrate a 120 Hz ProMotion screen

The iPhone 13 is not official yet and we already have new rumors about it iPhone 14, the terminal that will see the light during 2022. According to a report by The Elec, LG, the main supplier of OLED panels for lower-cost iPhones, is preparing its production line to manufacture screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. . If the information is correct, It is very likely that all iPhone 14 models will jump on the 120 Hz train.

Be careful, the iPhone 14 would not be the first generation of the terminal to take advantage of the benefits of the ProMotion panel. Multiple reports agree that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 120 Hz ProMotion display. As a result, the standard model and the iPhone mini – assuming the latter to stay alive in the next generation – will be the only ones to miss 120Hz in 2021.

However, if LG is really going to adapt its production line to make ProMotion displays for lower-end iPhones, then there is a good chance that all variants of the iPhone 14 will boast a 120Hz display. We must also not forget that Samsung is another provider that is ready to meet Apple’s needs in regards to an improved refresh rate.

What do we know about the iPhone 14?

IPhone 14 concept from ‘MacRumors’

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, whose information on future Apple products is generally reliable, some models of the terminal will finally say goodbye to the controversial ‘notch’. Instead, according to the analyst, those of Cupertino would bet on a perforated screen, a solution that we have already seen in smartphones from different manufacturers for several years.

For its part, the standard version of the iPhone 14 would keep the ‘notch’ of smaller dimensions that, apparently, will be introduced in the iPhone 13. If you have been attentive to the leaks of the latter, surely you are aware of the new measures of the ‘notch’. Even some ‘dummy’ models, which accessory manufacturers take as a reference to design their products, have already let us see what the screen looks like with a smaller ‘notch’.

Also in Ezanime.net