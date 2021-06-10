All in weight for today in Berazategui

Leonardo Amitrano (left) and Elías Haedo (right) after getting off the scale in Berazategui.

ARGENTINA – Former South American super lightweight champion, Leonardo Amitrano, from San Luis, and Elías Haedo from Buenos Aires, number one in the national welterweight rankings, scored the same weight of 66,100 kilograms, for today’s stellar fight on Thursday June 10 at the Activities Center “Roberto De Vicenzo”, from Berazategui, Buenos Aires.

All the members of the function passed the balance test without major problems and these are all the records obtained in the weighing of yesterday, Wednesday 9:

Elijah Haedo (66,100)

Leonardo Amitrano (66,100). 10 rounds.

Sebastian Papeschi (74,600)

Germán Peralta (72,600). 8 rounds.

Williams Herrera (67,100)

Miguel Correa (66,500). 6 rounds.

Neri Muñoz (61,500)

Emiliano Acosta (61,500). 6 rounds.

Leon Gavilán (69,600)

Adrián Olivera (70). 4 rounds.

The festival will begin at 7:30 pm as well as the broadcast of the TyC Sports Play platform, which will broadcast the complementary lawsuits. On TV, TyC Sports will start its broadcast at 10.pm