All in weight for this afternoon’s evening in Manchester

Buatsi-Blenda
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Yesterday the weigh-in was held for the evening this afternoon at the Manchester Arena, with three European championships. So were the weights:
Joshua Buatsi 76,200 kg vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 78,400
(WBA International- Light Heavyweight)
Lerrone Richards 75,600 vs. Giovanni De Carolis 75,900
(European Championship-Super Middleweight)
Gamal Yafai 55,200 vs. Jason Cunningham 55,100
(European Championship-Super Bantamweight)
Tommy McCarthy 90,400 vs. Alexandru Jur 89,100
(European Championship-Cruiserweight)