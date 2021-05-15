All in weight for this afternoon’s evening in Manchester

Buatsi-Blenda

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Yesterday the weigh-in was held for the evening this afternoon at the Manchester Arena, with three European championships. So were the weights:

Joshua Buatsi 76,200 kg vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 78,400

(WBA International- Light Heavyweight)

Lerrone Richards 75,600 vs. Giovanni De Carolis 75,900

(European Championship-Super Middleweight)

Gamal Yafai 55,200 vs. Jason Cunningham 55,100

(European Championship-Super Bantamweight)

Tommy McCarthy 90,400 vs. Alexandru Jur 89,100

(European Championship-Cruiserweight)