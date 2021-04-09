All in weight for the Spanish championships

The weigh-in for tomorrow’s evening was held at the Cullera Sports Center (Valencia), organized by KO Boxing, with the celebration of two Spanish championships, both with the vacant title.

In the photo above, we see on the left Jon Míguez, which has weighed 66,100 kg, while on the right, Ricardo Roser has weighed 66,500 kg.

Here the preview of the Spanish welterweight championship.

Valtierra-Gomez

And in the other championship in Spain, that of the super featherweight, Diego Valtierra has weighed 58,800 kg, while Juanfe Gomez it has weighed 58,600 kg.

Here the preview of the Spanish super featherweight championship.

In the rest of the matches of the evening, the debut of the amateur international stands out Johan Orozco (here we hear his interview) that he faces six assaults against Madrid Jorge Mateo. The two fighters weighed 64,800 kg.

Mateo-Orozco

These are the bouts prior to the championships:

Lightweight-8 × 3

Zeus de Armas (11-0, 2 KO) vs. Carlos Arroyo (5-15-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

Superlight Weight-6 × 3

Johan Orozco (0-0) vs. Jorge Mateo (2-3, 0 KO)

Super Middleweight-4 × 3

Fernando Jaquero (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Jonathan Castaño (3-13-1, 2 KO)

Flyweight-4 × 3

José María Hernández (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Alejandro Torres 2 1 0

The evening begins at 4.30 pm and can be seen on the Proximia payment platform.