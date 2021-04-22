All in weight for the evening in Barcelona

Press release

The weigh-in of the evening organized this Friday by Matchroom Boxing was held at the Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona. DAZN will broadcast the evening live from 20:00.



4 × 2 Welterweight

April Hunter 66,200 kg (UK, 2-0, 0 KO) vs. Elsa Hemat 65 kg (France, 1-3, 0 KO)

6 × 3 Super Lightweight

Luke Willis 63,500 kg (UK, 9-0, 1 KO) vs. Ricardo Fernández «Mateo» 63,100 kg (Spain, 9-5, 0 KO)

6 × 3 Featherweight

Bernard Angelo Torres 57,800 kg (Norway, 13-0, 5 KO) vs. Anuar Salas 59,300 kg (Colombia, 20-8-1 12 KO)

10 × 3 Super welterweight

Kerman Lejarraga 69,650 kg (Spain, 31-2, 24 KO) vs. Jez Smith 69,500kg (UK, 12-2-1, 5 KO)

12 × 3 Featherweight. Europe Title

Andoni Gago 56,600 kg (Spain, 24-3-3, 7 KO) vs. Gavin McDonnell 56,600 kg (UK, 22-2-2, 6 KO)

12 × 3 Super light weight. Europe Title

Sandor Martín 63,400 kg (Spain, 37-2, 13 KO) vs. Kay Prosper 63,300kg (UK, 14-1-1, 7 KO)