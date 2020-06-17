The update to EMUI 10.1 begins its global rollout later this month.

Since the arrival of EMUI 10.1 Along with the Huawei P40 series models, many Huawei device owners are looking forward to the arrival of the new version at their terminals. As of today, the brand has already confirmed which models are ready to be updated over the coming months, but it has not been until today when Huawei has confirmed the 19 models that begin to receive the update in the first place, from this same month of June.

While the upgrade to EMUI 10.1 has already started in China a few weeks ago, the deployment of the new version has not yet started globally. Huawei wants to end that, and through a press release, the company confirms both the models that will receive the update, as well as the news and the date in which the arrival of EMUI 10.1 will start.

EMUI 10.1 reaches 19 Huawei and Honor mobiles this month

In the note, the company listed each and every model that they will receive the update to EMUI 10.1 –or to Magic UI 3.1, in the case of Honor terminals–, starting from this June. As expected, the P and Mate series models will be among the first to receive the update, and some of the terminals will follow. mid-range latest. The full list is available below:

Huawei phones

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Mate XS

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei Nova 7i

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8

Honor phones

Honor View 30 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 20 pro

Honor View 20

As the company had already announced in March, EMUI 10.1 arrives with news such as the new MeeTime video calling app, Celia virtual assistant –which, by the way, will be available in Spain from the beginning–, image gallery shared between devices, better integration with desktops, Huawei Share system for wireless file transfer, changes in the user interface that They include new animations for the fingerprint reader on screen and improvements in the « multi-window » mode, as well as changes in the Always on Display mode, which is now even more customizable.

It is necessary to mention that all those who already have Google applications and services In the current version of EMUI, they will continue to do so once the update has been installed. For their part, those that were launched without Google’s mobile services suite – as is the case with the Huawei P40 Lite – will receive an EMUI 10.1 version lacking these services and applications.

Once available, the update should appear on devices via notification. However, it is possible manually check for new versions through the System Settings application, within the section System and updates.

