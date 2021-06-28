All his movies from worst to best

Guillermo del Toro He is one of the most creative and fanciful minds in cinema today, and we celebrate his legacy by ordering his films from worst to best. Not missing in this list, made with the notes of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, some of their greatest hits such as the Oscars’The shape of water‘ Y ‘The Pan’s Labyrinth‘. The 75 best fantasy movies ever.

Guillermo del Toro He stormed the Hollywood sky armed with fantasies that have made him one of the best filmmakers of the moment. His films take us to strange, beautiful and dangerous worlds, which mix fantastic creatures with scenarios as real as the violence of the Franco regime in Spain, which inherit the Gothic tradition and ghosts to tell impossible family stories and romances. The Mexican won his Oscar for Best Direction with ‘The Shape of Water’ In 2018, it also took home the Best Picture award, a Hollywood accolade for one of its most original creators. While we wait for his new projects, we propose to celebrate what he has already given us in his brilliant filmography.

We do it by developing a list of his films combining the average marks of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, the most complete databases on the Internet to know the taste of American critics and the public, respectively. The result does not lack titles such as’Hellboy‘(and also its sequel,’Hellboy 2: The Golden Army‘), where beloved Marvel comics find fun action adventures with charismatic characters and tense battles. From among the pages of the marvelita house his’Blade II‘, a sequel with the character played by Wesley Snipes, who is half vampire and half human, which fans loved. And, of course, it couldn’t be left out ‘The Pan’s Labyrinth‘, the film with which he came closest to our national cinema and where he mixed our history with fantasy. The result, which ended up winning seven Goya Awards and three Oscars, is a beautiful adventure with horror overtones that has already become one of the most iconic films not only of his filmography, but also of the fantasy genre.

Ready to find out where each film is placed? Here they go: the best films of Guillermo del Toro. Is your favorite?

10 Mimic (1997)

Cockroaches crowd New York, and in an attempt to curb the plague and contain the diseases they are spreading, an entomologist creates the perfect predator by fingering the DNA of another insect. At first it seems to work, but soon after it will get out of hand.

After the good reception of ‘Cronos’, del Toro was tempted by Hollywood filming in the United States this adaptation of a novel by Donald A. Wolheim with Lovecraftian touches.

Note: 6’15

9 Blade II (2002)

The new vampires come sucking hard. To control the insatiable reapers, the more traditional bloodsuckers hire Blade to clean up.

In Mexican he was lucky to get to the saga in this installment, in which David S. Goyer had something to tell and the good old Wesley Snipes had not yet lost the pinch.

Note: 6’3

8 The Scarlet Summit (2015)

A young woman will find herself caught between old revenge, skirt mess and ghosts from the past as she tries to write her own destiny.

A classic tale of a haunted house, spirits wanting to mess it up, and gothic sets in which del Toro had a better time than the audience.

Note: 6’5

7 Pacific Rim (2013)

Gigantic Kaijus begin to emerge from a pit in the Pacific. Humanity tries to defend itself with huge walls and Jaegers piloted by brave soldiers, but the frequency of attacks increases and resources are limited.

Giant monsters fighting giant robots, here I was the one who enjoyed more than the audience. And maybe more than del Toro too.

Note: 6’8

6 Hellboy (2004)

The Nazis managed to bring a fearsome demon to Earth at the end of WWII but luckily he grew up with the good guys and now he just wants to save us from other evil threats.

It was hard to do justice to Mike Mignola’s hilarious comics, and somehow del Toro pulled it off. A pity that we never got to see the already impossible third installment.

Note: 6’85

5 Chronos (1993)

A contraption created by a Spanish alchemist in the middle of the 16th century arrived at the hands of an antiquarian in 1997. By using it, you will discover that it rejuvenates and recovers the strength of bygone times, but it also awakens in yourself an unpleasant thirst for blood and you will see that it is not the the only one who knows the existence of the strange object.

The filmmaker’s big-screen debut earned him all the Ariel Awards of the year, including best screenplay, director and film, and allowed him to begin filming the United States.

Note: 7’0

4 Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Hell is approaching Earth, something that beings of different races will take advantage of in their favor to sow chaos among humans who have never really known what they are up to. Luckily, Hellboy is still on our side and the Paranormal Defense and Investigation Agency will soon get down to business.

Deserved sequel in which Ron Perlman, Selma Blair and Doug Jones manage to delve into their characters without separating them from the vignettes or the plot. Will Neil Marshall and David Harbor get close to this adaptation with their 2019 ‘Hellboy’?

Note: 7’1

3 The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

1939, the war is over. In an orphanage for Republican orphans, the children do their best to adjust to their new life, but the ghost of a former partner won’t make things easy.

After his Mexican debut and the litmus test in the United States, del Toro came to Spain to shoot this dark, sad and enchanting ghostly postwar tale.

Note: 7’55

2 The Shape of Water (2017)

Elisa is one of those in charge of cleaning a top secret North American laboratory in the middle of the Cold War. His routine life proceeds normally, at least until a strange aquatic creature begins to be studied by ruthless scientists.

A classic tale of love and monsters shot with such beauty and delicacy that it has ended up wowing critics, academics and audiences. Golden Lion in Venice and winner of the Golden Globe for best director, this may be the year in which the director is crowned at the Oscars.

Note: 8’1

1 Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

In postwar Spain, a girl does the impossible to flee from her mother’s new partner, a ruthless Francoist captain on the hunt for Republicans. Near her new home, the little girl discovers a labyrinth in which she meets a faun who reveals an incredible secret: she is the heir to a kingdom that has been waiting for her return for years.

After the good reception of his first adventure in our lands, del Toro returned to Spain to tell us another beautiful, melancholic and intoxicating tale of impossible creatures and overflowing imagination.

Note: 8’4

