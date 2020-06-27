HBO It begins to resume its usual activity, although some of its series were affected by the world crisis at the cost of the coronavirus health alert. Without going any further, the Patria series was postponed, while some episodes of BATWOMAN, KATY KEENE or LEGACIES Season 2 were canceled. Chapters 12-15 of DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 5 or The Undoing series were also postponed until fall.

New HBO series in July 2020

New HBO series premieres at July They are marked by several new series or miniseries, in addition to some new season.

3rd of July

PRODIGAL SON. Season 1

TRIGONOMETRY. New serie

July 10th

THE HONOURABLE WOMAN. Miniseries

July 17th

DOLLFACE. Season 1

July 22

BY HO BY B. New series

July 23th

BURNING BUSH. Miniseries

July 24

METALOCALYPSE. Seasons 1 to 3

July 25

ROOM 104. Final season.

Movies Released July 2020 for HBO

The premiere of FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDEWALD It is arguably the most featured title of the month by Julo, completing the Harry Potter universe available on HBO Spain with JK Rowling’s ten films from the Wizarding World. In addition, for the little ones there are new features, but also the ALIEN Quadrilogy, the original trilogy of THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL or the BACK TO THE FUTURE trilogy. The complete list of movie premieres is as follows:

1st of July

ALIEN

ALIENS

ALIEN 3

ALIEN RESURRECTION

THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL

JUNGLE 2: RED ALERT

THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL III: REVENGE

BEHIND THE GREEN HEART

THE JEWEL OF THE NILE

THE WAR OF THE ROSE

DEAD POETS SOCIETY

THE SWEETEST THING

SPECIAL BODIES

THE LAST EXORCISM 2

THREE DAYS TO KILL

ENEMY AT THE GATES

July 2nd

A STAR HAS BEEN BORN

3rd of July

COMANCHERÍA

WRATH OF THE TITANS

CASTAWAY

THE CIRCLE

NEARBY VILLA

THE MULTI-BILLION YOUTH CLUB

July 5th

THE GRIMM BROTHERS

July 10th

KIKI, LOVE IS MADE

THE TIME OF THE SPIDER

THE LOVERS COLLECTOR

July 14

MEGALODÓN

THE SOUL OF THE PARTY

July 15

DIRTY DANCING

THE ENGAGED PRINCESS

July 24

RETURN TO THE FUTURE

RETURN TO THE FUTURE. PART II

RETURN TO THE FUTURE. PART III

SABOTAGE

July 26

KILL THEM SOFTLY

OUTLANDER

More news. Children’s content

Finally, the smallest of the house They will be able to see the new series as:

1st of July

PEPPA PIG. Season 4

3rd of July

THE CRAZY CARS. Season 2

July 10th

THUNDERCATS ROAR. Season 1

July 17th

GRIZZY AND THE LEMMINGS. Season 2

July 31st

DORAEMON. Season 8

And in movies you will see:

1st of July

FANTASTIC ANIMALS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

3rd of July

SPONGE BOB: A HERO OUT OF WATER

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2

July 5th

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

July 10th

THE ADVENTURES OF PEABODY AND SHERMAN

SHAUN THE SHEEP. THE MOVIE

July 19

BEE MOVIE

July 21

TEEN TITANS GO! THE MOVIE

July 22

FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDEWALD

July 24

DORAEMON AND THE KINGDOM KINGDOM