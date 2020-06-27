HBO It begins to resume its usual activity, although some of its series were affected by the world crisis at the cost of the coronavirus health alert. Without going any further, the Patria series was postponed, while some episodes of BATWOMAN, KATY KEENE or LEGACIES Season 2 were canceled. Chapters 12-15 of DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 5 or The Undoing series were also postponed until fall.
New HBO series in July 2020
New HBO series premieres at July They are marked by several new series or miniseries, in addition to some new season.
3rd of July
PRODIGAL SON. Season 1
TRIGONOMETRY. New serie
July 10th
THE HONOURABLE WOMAN. Miniseries
July 17th
DOLLFACE. Season 1
July 22
BY HO BY B. New series
July 23th
BURNING BUSH. Miniseries
July 24
METALOCALYPSE. Seasons 1 to 3
July 25
ROOM 104. Final season.
Movies Released July 2020 for HBO
The premiere of FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDEWALD It is arguably the most featured title of the month by Julo, completing the Harry Potter universe available on HBO Spain with JK Rowling’s ten films from the Wizarding World. In addition, for the little ones there are new features, but also the ALIEN Quadrilogy, the original trilogy of THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL or the BACK TO THE FUTURE trilogy. The complete list of movie premieres is as follows:
1st of July
ALIEN
ALIENS
ALIEN 3
ALIEN RESURRECTION
THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL
JUNGLE 2: RED ALERT
THE JUNGLE OF CRYSTAL III: REVENGE
BEHIND THE GREEN HEART
THE JEWEL OF THE NILE
THE WAR OF THE ROSE
DEAD POETS SOCIETY
THE SWEETEST THING
SPECIAL BODIES
THE LAST EXORCISM 2
THREE DAYS TO KILL
ENEMY AT THE GATES
July 2nd
A STAR HAS BEEN BORN
3rd of July
COMANCHERÍA
WRATH OF THE TITANS
CASTAWAY
THE CIRCLE
NEARBY VILLA
THE MULTI-BILLION YOUTH CLUB
July 5th
THE GRIMM BROTHERS
July 10th
KIKI, LOVE IS MADE
THE TIME OF THE SPIDER
THE LOVERS COLLECTOR
July 14
MEGALODÓN
THE SOUL OF THE PARTY
July 15
DIRTY DANCING
THE ENGAGED PRINCESS
July 24
RETURN TO THE FUTURE
RETURN TO THE FUTURE. PART II
RETURN TO THE FUTURE. PART III
WRATH OF THE TITANS
SABOTAGE
July 26
KILL THEM SOFTLY
OUTLANDER
More news. Children’s content
Finally, the smallest of the house They will be able to see the new series as:
1st of July
PEPPA PIG. Season 4
3rd of July
THE CRAZY CARS. Season 2
July 10th
THUNDERCATS ROAR. Season 1
July 17th
GRIZZY AND THE LEMMINGS. Season 2
July 31st
DORAEMON. Season 8
And in movies you will see:
1st of July
FANTASTIC ANIMALS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
3rd of July
SPONGE BOB: A HERO OUT OF WATER
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2
July 5th
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
July 10th
THE ADVENTURES OF PEABODY AND SHERMAN
SHAUN THE SHEEP. THE MOVIE
July 19
BEE MOVIE
July 21
TEEN TITANS GO! THE MOVIE
July 22
FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDEWALD
July 24
DORAEMON AND THE KINGDOM KINGDOM