As every month, the premieres of HBO Spain continue to add to the streaming service’s catalog with high-quality content awaiting the arrival of HBO Max in Spain. If May closed with the arrival of the long-awaited Friends reunion, in June some of the best films of all time land, a good list of series and, without a doubt, an ideal Kids section for the summer.

In this sense, the HBO Spain premieres in June include the Complete trilogy of The Lord of the Rings and all the Indiana Jones movies, for the family cinema set. But they are not the only franchises that come to the service. Both Tomb Raider and Jack Ryan will also be available as HBO premieres in June, which will also be released by the Ghostbusters.

As for the series, HBO premieres in June the second part of season 10 of The Walking Dead and the fifth of Rick and Morty as more powerful premieres. In Kids, HBO Spain premieres include Hotel Transilvania 3 or Kun-Fu Panda, among others.

All HBO Spain premieres in June 2021

Films

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, released June 1, Cold Pursuit, released June 1, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, released June 1, Saint Andrew, released June 1 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, premiering June 1 The Wind That Shakes the Barley, premiering June 1 In a Free World, premiering June 1 Never Turn Off the Light, premiering June 1 June 1 Magic Mike XXL opens June 1 A Night to Survive opens June 1 Mouth to Mouth opens June 1 Just One Kiss opens June 1 Kickboxer: Retailation opens June 1 June 1, Zoolander, release June 4, Zoolander 2, release June 4, Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life, release June 4, Close to Your House, release June 4, The Broken Crown Opening June 4 Losing the North, opening June 4 The Mist and the Maiden, opening June 4 Time Trap, opening June 4 Rainy Day in New York, opening June 11 Jack Rya n: Operation Shadow, released June 11, Diana, released June 11, Open Windows, released June 11, Colette, released June 11, A Brilliant Hit, released June 11, Writer, released June 11 Vampire Academy, opening June 11 Yuli, opening June 11 Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark, opening June 15 Ghostbusters, opening June 15 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom , premiered June 15 Babel, premiered June 19 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, premiered June 15 Oil slick, premiered June 24 Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Crystal Skull, premiered on June 15 Moon, premiere June 15 Ghostbusters, premiere June 15 Panama Tailor, premiere June 15 A Long Journey, premiere June 18 Fences, premiere June 25 Florence Foster Jenkins, released June 25, Non-Stop, released June 25, Captive, released June 25, Operation E, released June 25, The Literary Society ia and the potato peel pie, premiering June 28.

Series



Why Women Kill Season 2, premiere June 4 The Walking Dead Season 10 Part 2, premiere June 4 Betty Season 2, premiere June 12 Gene + ion Season 1 Part 2, premiere June 17 Davem premiered June 17 Rick and Morty Season 5 premiered June 21 The Faceless Killer (Special) premiered June 22 Adventure Time Far Lands: Obsidian, released June 25.

HBO Kids premieres

PJ Masks Season 2, opening June 1 Kung Fu Panda 3, opening June 4 We’re Bears Season 1, opening June 4 Gen 10, opening June 11 Hotel Transylvania 3, opening June 15 June 18 Hey Dugee, premiering June 18 Mighty Magiespads, premiering June 18 Catch the flag, premiering June 25 Meet me in Paris, premiering June 25 Power Players Season 2, premiere June 26 .

Read this too …