All hands on deck for IOTA’s Chrysalis 2.0, here’s what you need to know

IOTA is poised for a major milestone with the launch of Phase 2 of Chrysalis, also known as the final stage of IOTA 1.5. The bridge network between IOTA and the Coordicide event which will lead to full decentralization, the chrysalis will be deployed on April 28, 2021.

Developer Update April 2021 – Our engineering team is ready for the #Chrysalis update, starting April 21! Check out the latest updates on this and all of our projects, including #Pollen, #Bee, #SmartContracts, #IOTAIdentity, #Stronghold and more. https://t.co/SxzRxAo7Gm #IOTA – IOTA (@iota) April 15, 2021

After this date, the current IOTA mainnet will become the “legacy mainnet”. According to an official post from the IOTA Foundation, the infrastructure that will replace the current mainnet is already in place. The organization said:

With Chrysalis around the corner, the team is leading the way in the final parts to make everything as seamless as possible on both April 21 and April 28. Tests are running on multiple infrastructure instances to test all migration scenarios.

Classifying Chrysalis Phase 2 as a “new beginning for the IOTA protocol,” the Foundation said they are testing the migration on Firefly with the help of internal and external testers. Since August 2020, the IOTA organization and developers have been developing the new components for phase 2.

In that sense, the developer team has released several versions for the Pollen testnet. This component will introduce mana, a reputation system that will help boost IOTA’s security.

The Bee software node has been launched in an alpha phase. Developers can access it and run a Bee node with an updated dashboard with full support for Chrysalis migration.

Two of the most important components of Chrysalis 2.0, Smart Contracts and Stronghold were also released in early versions. For the first component, the developers are “refactoring the integration to reflect” some changes in Polled.

For Stronghold, the developers have placed the component under external audit and their benchmarks are “using microseconds for measurements,” as revealed by the IOTA Foundation. The organization said:

We are working together with the IF crypto team to identify methods to perform multiple signals using Stronghold’s libp2p noise-based internal communication box. In fact, our main focus now is to verify and validate this box and its processes.

IOTA token migration is an important step for users

On Wednesday April 21, 2021, IOTA holders, exchanges and custodian can begin migrating their tokens. The process will be open until the deployment of Coordicide.

To start the migration with Firefly, holders will need to enter their seeds in the wallet. Subsequently, they will receive a new mnemonic with an EdDSA address on the Chrysalis network. This address will have the user’s token. The IOTA Foundation said:

Heavy lifting is fully automated through the Firefly wallet and token holders are guided by a simple interface.

IOTA (MIOTA) is trading at $ 2.16 with losses of 12.3% on the daily chart following general market sentiment. On the weekly and monthly chart, MIOTA has 3.8% and 62.4%, respectively.

IOTA with moderate losses on the daily chart. Source: IOTAUSDT Tradingview