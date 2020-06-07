The data has been exposed by a Reddit user and you are correct.

By Elena Fever / Updated June 6, 2020, 12:23 PM comments

Although it has been progressive and we have hardly realized it, the storage capacity since 1996 has given an unthinkable leap and hand in hand, the weight of video games, which has also grown to unsuspected limits from the perspective of a few years ago. Now we know that everything the complete catalog Nintendo 64 can be stored on a single Nintendo Switch cartridge and spare space.

The research has been done by Reddit user CorsairVI, who used some quick math to get revealing data. Nintendo 64 had an international library of 388 games, each housed in its own cartridge 64 MB, so the maximum storage of all of them combined would be 24.83 GB. Keep in mind that not all titles made full use of the available space, so it really this estimated figure will be less.

They will fit all the games and also an emulator to run themAnyway, the 24.83 GB still will still be well below the maximum capacity of a cartridge Nintendo Switch, which is currently 32 GB, big enough for the host the version Switch from The Witcher 3. While many games on the current Japanese console fit physical cartridges, some require additional downloads on a microSD, such as LA Noire, which was shipped for Switch on a 16 GB card and it required around 14 GB of extra space to the rest of the downloaded content.

These days, finding any game, on any system, that is less than 100MB is a rarity. As Reddit users pointed out, in theory, the entire Nintendo 64 catalog could be housed and even an emulator to run them all with just one cartridge. An idea driven by absence of a mini version of the classic 1996 console within the plans of the company.

For its part, Sega, the direct competition in its day, has announced Game Gear Micro, a mini version of its laptop that comes with a magnifying glass to be able to use it better. Nintendo Switch continues its adventures within success and during these months of confinement has recorded the best sales figures in its history in the United States.

More about: Nintendo 64, Nintendo Switch, Cartridge, Storage and Capacity.