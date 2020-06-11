By Rodolfo León

It has been revealed that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which debuted last year for modern platforms, has now surpassed one million copies sold on all consoles. Its developers took the opportunity to thank fans to unveil all future game content.

Let’s start with this message from Koji Igarashi, the product of the game. Igarashi appreciates the “passionate support” of all the fans who made Ritual of the Night a success.

To celebrate, the following special art was also shared:

As for the future, here are the current plans for the game. The team notes that this scheme is subject to change, but it should still give you a very good idea of ​​what you can anticipate in the coming months.

Q2 2020:

Boss Revenge Mode – Take control of one of the game’s four bosses and use them to battle Bloodstained heroes.

Chroma Wheel – The salon is back with more options than ever for the customization of the protagonist, including hair, clothing, and skin color.

Boss Revenge and Chroma Wheel will debut in PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the Tuesday, June 23, and in Nintendo Switch in July.

Q3 2020:

VS Mode (Local / Online) – A tense survival mode where players compete by indirectly attacking each other.

Chaos Mode (Local / Online) – A special boss rush for 1 or 2 players. This mode includes random loot and secondary objectives that will grant you more equipment when you complete them.

Classic Mode – It is Bloodstained 80s style. Miriam will take on a series of sub-bosses scattered across five terrifying stages and three levels of difficulty.

Q4 2020:

Playable character – The third playable character after Miriam and Zangetsu. (Not Dominique)

