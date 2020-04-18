A few days ago Google gave us quite good news. Due to the confinement produced by COVID-19, the Big G allowed us to test two months of its streaming video game platform in a total of 14 different countries completely free of charge. In this way, if last November 2019 you were one of those undecided to contract or not the services of Google Stadia, Thanks to this gift we can already test your service at no additional cost.

Two months in which we will be able to not only test the “free” Stadia Pro games available today, but also those that are added during the month of May. And if I register now, What games will I be able to enjoy completely free of charge? Well all these.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the veteran platform games. A futuristic multiplayer shooter that we can play both alone through a story or with acquaintances or friends, thanks to its multitude of cooperative missions or raids.

In addition to offering hundreds of hours of funDestiny 2 has one of the best and most precise controls and that is that playing with a controller to this title is a real blast.

Grid

Amazing game. Grid is a racing video game that will delight all speed and car lovers. Whether creating a driver and competing in different types of races and tournaments (endurance, Formula 1, urban circuits …) while gaining more reputation and signing with better teams, or simply enjoying on our own the impressive circuits that Grid offers us, the fun is guaranteed.

Honestly just for playing this game for two months for free, Google Stadia worth trying.

GYLT

Developed by the Spanish studio Tequila Works (creators of the also wonderful Rime among many others), GYLT is the first exclusive Google Stadia game.

We handle Emily, a girl who must find her cousin Sally, who has mysteriously disappeared weeks ago. One night he gets lost in his town and ends up at school where he sees Sally through a window. What you don’t know is that the school is full of dangerous creatures that will not hesitate to attack our protagonist.

GYLT is a survival horror in which we have to hide from monsters and solve puzzles. While his story is not at all revolutionary, GYLT deals with subjects as little seen in a video game as the scourge of bullying and bullyng. Really recommended, not only because it is a national product but because Google Stadia is currently the only platform where you can enjoy this game.

Serious Sam Collection

If you like absurd humor, action and explosions, the Serious Sam Collection compilation will make you stay for hours on end in front of your computer. The best thing you can do is play this compilation of various titles for yourself but we assure you that you will not be disappointed.

Spitlings

Despite not being as well known as the previous games, let no one doubt that Spitlings is not fun. Describing this game is really complicated since it is an Arcade mix with very retro graphics while our characters dedicate themselves to spitting moving objects, all very fast and very crazy.

Ok, our description is not accurate, so it is best that you try it yourself.

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)

Another indie game quite complicated to describe. Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) is a game in which we must build three-dimensional towers while all around us crazy things happen like a dragon wants to destroy our horse-built towers. Well, that is free.

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a metroidvania -[ineffectlikethewonderfulCastlevania:SymphonyoftheNight-setinadangerousmine[enefectocomoelmaravillosoCastlevania:SymphonyoftheNight–ambientadoenunapeligrosamina

With quite interesting graphics and exquisite gameplay, SteamWorld Dig 2 is the perfect game for all those who like 2D adventures and platformsIn addition to wanting to explore every corner of your map one hundred percent.

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Despite sharing the name, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a completely different game from the previous one. In this we are faced with a rather atypical RPG and narrated in a humorous tone.

We have turn-based combat like other RPG games like Final Fantasy, but this time We will give the orders to our protagonists through cards from a deck. Each card has a different ability so both luck and our strategy when using the best cards will be the key to overcome the different obstacles that will arise during our journey.

Thumper

Finally we have Thumper, the game offered for Stadia Pro last January. A musical rhythm game that will delight all those who like this genre.

Of course Google Stadia offers much more titles. As we have previously said, in May not only will new “free” titles be added to play, but we also have the option to buy and play forever (even if we do not pay for the Pro subscription) a multitude of games of great quality such as Red Dead Redemption 2 , Final Fantasy XV or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey among many others.

