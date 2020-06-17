These are all the challenges of the first week of the new season of Fortnite

All Fortnite Season 3 challenges in week one! Fortnite Season 3 has already come to light, and you can now update the game on your console or PC to enjoy all the news that it will bring, from new skins and characters to returning weapons, as well as some others that are coming to the game for the first time. As with every season change, we have a huge number of changes to give the game a different feel.

As you know, Fortnite has a season pass and many challenges that unlock a large number of rewards, and now we are going to tell you what are the challenges of the first week of Season 3 of Fortnite, whose update has just been released, already which you can already play.

These are all the challenges of Week 1 of Season 3 of Fortnite

The first challenges of the third season of Fortnite are already here, and, like every season, we will be receiving more and more challenges from week to week, and as we complete them, we will be receiving experience points that will help us raise levels of the pass of battle, receiving free rewards, or rewards of the battle pass if we have acquired this. And the Fortnite Week 1 challenges are:

Deal damage to loot sharks in Burning Sands

Deal damage within 10 seconds of landing from the whirlpool in Hidro 16

Access the chamber of the Rencoroso Corner

Find gnomoms in Cozy Alcor

Register chests or boxes of ammunition in Plataforma Patiituerta

Land at Campo Calígine and finish in the top 25

Eliminations in angry accumulations

On the other hand, Aquaman, the character of DC, is going to have the same role in this season that Deadpool had last season, and week by week we will have new challenges to get this character in its different aspects, the first challenge being this:

Dive head first from the Barranco Bello waterfall while wearing the Aquaman suit

As you can see, they are quite simple challenges, which you can perfectly accomplish by dedicating an hour to the game, so if you have the battle pass, it won’t be too difficult for you to unlock some rewards with these. And with Aquaman’s, more of the same, Although to start with this, we will have to wait for week 5, in which they will give us the skin of the DC superhero.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all