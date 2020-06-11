The day the cameras were to start filming the adaptation of the popular video game, Sony had to stop filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, now Sony is expected to soon release the new production schedule for ‘Spider-Man. 3 ‘and’ Uncharted ‘.

The consequences of Covid-19 caused studies in Europe and the United States to take drastic measures and to close not only the recording sets, but also countless businesses and “normal life”.

This was a major hitch for Sony’s plans overall, which have been developing the video game adaptation, specifically their intentions for star Tom Holland, who was also slated to become Spider-Man once again.

Sony is thinking of “getting out of their comfort zone to get things done” and thereby meet the new production schedule for ‘Spider-Man 3’ and ‘Uncharted’.

The studio hopes to restart filming of the video game adaptation in mid-July, when European countries begin to lift restrictions on film and television productions.

But they are also ready to start the production of ‘Spider-Man 3’ in September or October of this year.

Since both films are starring Tom Holland, this overlay could cause trouble for the 24-year-old actor, but the studio and producers may be trying to avoid it.

Rumors suggest Holland’s scenes in ‘Uncharted’ could be brought forward to the first part of that film’s production schedule, releasing him to join Spider-Man after production has officially started.

This would leave the Marvel Studios movie without its star on set for a few weeks perhaps.But it would give both productions a chance to start on time to make their new release dates.

Due to delays in production, and delays in the release of some of its other films, Sony has already delayed both films, the release date of ‘Uncharted’ is July 16, 2021 and that of ‘Spider-Man 3. ‘It will be on November 5, 2021.