The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has made the extension of the suspension of all Italian football competitions organized by the federation until next May 3. The coronavirus crisis continues to hit the transalpine country hard, although the situation has improved slightly.

“President Gabriele Gravina, after discussing with his vice-presidents Cosimo Sibilia and Paolo dal Pino, ordered the suspension of all soccer competitions organized by the federation until May 3 », read the official FIGC statement regarding the extension of the suspension of football in Italy, the European country most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“The FIGC also proceeded to suspend the terms of the procedures related to sports justice until May 3,” the statement concluded.

In the midst of the unknown surrounding the resumption of European football, the UEFA Executive Committee will meet again on April 23 to analyze the future of national and international competitions after the impact of the coronavirus crisis.