To help find the best rate In a market with more than forty mobile phone operators with hundreds of rates and combinations, at Xataka Móvil we review the best rates on the market, classifying them into five 2020 rate comparisons that include all the information necessary to facilitate the choice of the best offer for different needs and save.

Focusing on the fiber-only rate comparison, we will not only highlight the price for each of the speeds available, but we will review the fine print from which important details such as possible permanence and high costphone availability permanent, the possibility of hiring TV or if we will navigate after CG-NAT by default.

The fine print of fiber-only fees

Comparative fiber rates include price with line fee and VAT included, Being the final price in most cases except for some exceptions such as Orange and Vodafone that can increase the monthly payment after a few months as detailed in the graph.

Although the WiFi router is also included in all offers, some operators such as Lowi or Vodafone and u apply a registration fee for the installation of 70 euros if a technician visit is required. In other cases such as Fi Network, you can choose between not paying installation in exchange for permanence, or staying 12 months without paying registration costs.

Movistar, Yoigo, Pepephone stand out among the operators that do not require any minimum stay, and during the State of Alarm that keeps us confined, MásMóvil and mobilfree also offer fiber without permanence. The rest of operators apply a 12-month permanence in most cases.

For whom landline it is dispensable, your absence from the offers of Pepephone, Lowi, Fi Network, oniti or ios will not matter. In Digi it is optional. The rest of operators also includes fixed service although no calls included in the case of Jazztel, only with calls unlimited to fixed at Movistar, with unlimited landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles in Yoigo, MásMóvil, mobilfree, betismovil, soymovil, Jiayumobile and Orange. With calls unlimited to landlines and mobiles It will be included by default in Vodafone while in Orange it has a supplement of 1 euros, in Jazztel a supplement of 3 euros and in Digi of 5 euros.

In case you are interested in Pay TV, Movistar and mobilfree push to contract their combined with mobile, while Orange and Jazztel have the service from 14.95 euros with a decoder included, in Yoigo it will cost 9.95 euros and in Vodafone you can hire from 5 euros without a decoder for the TV , or for 3 euros more with desco.

The best fiber rates without mobile

Thanks to the agreements reached between the main operators that deploy the network, brands such as Movistar, Vodafone, Lowi, Orange, Jazztel, Yoigo, MásMóvil, Pepephone or Fi Network, practically share fiber coverage, which is already available in more than 23 million homes (or offices).

For a first part of the comparison, we will compare the brands with the largest coverage with Digi and Fi Network (movilfly included as a reseller), who have the cheaper prices.

In the second part we include all those independent operators, who use the fixed and mobile network of any of the traditional operators to offer their services, the somewhat more limited fiber coverage as we also detail in the comparison.

Other rate comparisons

Cover Image | Freepik.