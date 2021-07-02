All eyes go to the same detail when seeing Pablo Díaz in ‘Pasapalabra’: he was the KEY

Pablo Díaz in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Pablo Díaz, the Tenerife contestant who has been looking to win the Pasapalabra jackpot for a year, which currently amounts to 1,828,000 euros, is this Thursday before the big day.

Antena 3 has broadcast a special about the young violinist at 8:00 p.m. and the daily program has shown at 9:45 p.m. In addition, Díaz visits El Hormiguero when the rosco is finished.

Another clue to know that today was the key day for Díaz to take the boat is the shirt he is wearing, since it is the same one that he had on in the promo that Antena 3 has broadcast in recent days.

Since before starting the program, many users had warned that they had to look at whether it was the same or not, so as soon as the program started, Pablo Díaz’s shirt has begun to receive comments.

“My eyes on Pablo’s shirt,” said a viewer on social media. Another has assured that it was necessary to be “vigilant.”

In addition, many have highlighted that the garment bears a print to the game and anime series The Legend of Zelda.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE