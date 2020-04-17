McLaren manager believes that the British GP will continue on schedule

The option of holding more than one test per circuit stands out

Formula 1 works hard to determine the exact date on which the season will start. With the first nine appointments postponed or canceled, the category shuffles to start in Austria after the approval of the country’s Minister of Sports. However, Zak Brown, McLaren’s chief executive, warns of the conditions under which they may have to compete.

The plan that is being considered right now is to start in Austria and go to Great Britain for the following seasonal races. Both Red Bull Ring and Silverstone would live a race without fans, but Zak Brown is clear that the rest of European races will also be behind closed doors.

“Everything is very provisional, but the British GP would go on its scheduled date but would be held behind closed doors. In fact, it seems that possibly all the European rounds will perhaps be held under those circumstances“Brown says in statements published by the BBC.

Although the calendar will be condensed in the last half of the year, in order to meet the objective of competing as many races as possible, Brown supports the idea of ​​holding more than one test on one of the tracks. It should be remembered that the expansion of the coronavirus can significantly reduce the number of circuits in which it can compete.

“With the condensation of the calendar, we are studying the best way to run as much as possible and one of those ideas is to hold multiple events in the same place, at Silverstone for example,” says Brown.

With this break, the teams are affected economically. They have just made a great financial effort in creating a car that they do not know when it will be able to hit the track again. McLaren’s chief executive officer highlights the difficulty this entails and explains how they deal with this situation.

“It is very hard, we have little income. You know, we are not competing. The contribution that the promoters and our partners make has been great, but now they are under a lot of pressure, so we have closed the tap now to spend when we are ready to return. to compete again, “says Brown to finish.

