all Escrivá’s proposals

Revalue pensions with the CPI, incentives of up to 12,000 euros per delayed year of retirement … These are some of the proposals announced this Monday by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, with a view to the future reform of the pensions prepared by the Government.

Escrivá explained this Monday to the Parliamentary Commission of the Toledo Pact the options being considered to promote the permanence of active workers and avoid age discrimination.

Thus, the proposals that he has presented to the negotiating table with the social agents are:

‘Prize’ for those who delay retirement and ‘punishment’ for those who advance it

To promote delayed retirement, the minister has proposed a series of incentives, which go through a “check “of up to 11,000 euros for each year of delay in the case of maximum pensions, which could be increased by 10% additional in long listed careers (more than 44 and a half years) approaching 12,000 euros.

Another option would be a 4% increase of the amount of the initial pension for each year of delay (compared to the current scheme that ranges from 2% to 4%), or a combination of both proposals

They also plan to reduce up to 21% that of those who retire early. Specifically, it has explained that it is working on social dialogue on a proposal for reducing coefficients to the voluntary early retirement whereby these would increase from 16% to 21% for a worker with less than 38 years and 6 months of contributions who wants to retire two years before his time.

In the case of involuntary early retirementEscrivá has indicated that the workers who come from collecting the unemployment subsidy will be applied reducing coefficients and that these will also be reviewed to lower them and that they take effect on a monthly basis.

Make partial retirement more flexible

Another measure to bring the real age closer to the legal retirement age, Escrivá explained, is to make the use of partial retirement more flexible, while limiting its abuse. Thus, he proposes that can only be concentrated in the first year up to 60% of the day (compared to 100% at present), although the current system will be allowed to be maintained in some cases, in which the worker works full-time the first year and not at all in the second.

Raise pensions with the CPI

The option defended by the Executive to revalue pensions is to link them to the CPI. It would be done, as explained by the minister, with the CPI of the previous year and with the option to adjust in the three years following if inflation is negative. “We are discussing how to see that compensation in deflation so that there is no bias to gain purchasing power,” he said.

Exemptions in fees

With the same objective of delaying the retirement age, it has also proposed exemptions in the Social Security contributions of companies and workers in a generalized way and without the restrictions that currently exist.

Thirteen sections for freelancers

Another of these points is the new system for the self-employed to start contributing by real income and where Escrivá has detailed that they are considering 13 different tranches to adjust prices and that the idea is a gradual implementation as of January 1, 2022, with a transitional period. According to the minister, “the more sections, each worker has more possibilities of adapting to their ability to pay.”

Also in this block are those considered “improper expenses” On the part of the State, Escrivá has defended that it will mean the elimination of the budget deficit in 2023.