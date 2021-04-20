All English clubs withdraw from the Super League

04/21/2021

On at 00:19 CEST

After the emergency meeting between the twelve clubs to discuss the Super League, all the English clubs have decided to withdraw from the new European competition. At the end of the telematic meeting Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have expressed through official statements their separation from the European Super League.

Liverpool officially announce their withdrawal from the Super League: “Liverpool FC can confirm that our participation in the proposed plans to form a European Super League has been broken,” it says in a statement. “Over the past few days, the club has received representatives from several key stakeholders, both internal and external, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

United also confirms this: “We have listened carefully to the reaction of our fans, the UK government and other stakeholders,” they say. “We remain committed to working with others in the soccer community to find sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges the game faces.”

Tottenham joins: “We can confirm that we have formally initiated the procedures to withdraw from the group that develops proposals for a European Super League (ESL),” it says in a statement. President Daniel Levy said: “We regret the anxiety and discomfort caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important for our club to participate in the development of a potential new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability while providing significantly greater support for the overall soccer pyramid. “We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport must constantly review competitions and governance to ensure that the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world. We want to thank all the fans who submitted their thoughtful views. “