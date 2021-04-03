All electric cars that will go on sale in Spain in 2021

The electric cars They still account for a very small percentage of car sales in Spain, after reaching 1.95% of total sales in 2020. Despite this, we are in the midst of an electric car revolution and there is not a week in which any car brand do not present a new electric model. Here we collect all electric cars that will go on sale in Spain this year 2021.

We are going to go through all the cars one by one, arranged alphabetically by make.

Audi e-tron GT

The Audi e-tron GT is Audi’s grand sporty electric saloon. It is set to become the flagship of the brand for the next few years. For this it has two versions, a normal 530 CV and another with RS initials and a more sporty character with an impressive 630 CV.

Its 93 kWh capacity battery with a voltage of 800 V allows fast charges of up to 270 kW and the maximum autonomy advertised is 488 km in WLTP cycle. The announced prices will be 104,290 euros for the normal version and 143,420 euros for the RS e-tron GT. It is already for sale.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

This will be Audi’s small electric SUV, brother of the Audi e-tron and e-tron SportBack that was launched last year. The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron will be a 4.5-meter mid-size SUV, halfway between the Q3 and Q5.

On a mechanical level, it will have two engines and up to 300 HP of power, with batteries of up to 82 kWh with which it will announce a maximum WLTP autonomy of 450 km. At the technological level, the head-up display with augmented reality (AR) stands out. If nothing changes, it will be presented next April and will go on sale in the summer.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 will be the electric version of BMW’s most famous saloon, the 3 Series, although it will have a body design that will be more reminiscent of a Gran Coupé.

There will be different versions of it that announce in the WLTP cycle an autonomy of up to 590 km, while the power will reach 530 CV that will allow you to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in about 4 seconds.

BMW iX3

The second BMW electric car after the i3 will be this BMW iX3 that we already tested at the beginning of the year. Basically it is a 100% electric SUV based on the BMW X3, with whom it shares many of its traits.

It announces 460 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle thanks to the 74 kWh battery, it has 286 HP thanks to a single electric motor located on the rear axle and its price is 72,300 euros.

BMW iX

BMW’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV will be called the iX and will be halfway in size and concept between a BMW X5 and an X6. There will be two versions, the BMW iX xDrive40 with 300 hp and about 400 kilometers thanks to a 70 kWh battery that can be charged to a power of up to 150 kW.

The xDrive50 will have 500 HP of power, announces a range of 600 kilometers in WLTP cycle thanks to its 100 kWh battery and can be charged with power of up to 200 kW.

Citroën AMi

Citroën itself does not call it a car, but a “mobility solution”, and the truth is that this is what this small, super basic and archaic two-seater commissioned, which is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2021 with a price of 6,900 euros.

It only develops 8.2 CV and its speed is limited to 45 km / h. We are therefore talking about a car for urban use, which comes as a very economical alternative to public transport itself.

CUPRA Born

The CUPRA Born will arrive in the second half of 2021 as the first 100% electric car model from CUPRA, the new SEAT brand. It will be a compact model, which will share a base with the Volkswagen ID.3.

With a battery of up to 82 kWh, it promises to exceed 500 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle and can be charged quickly with up to 100 kW of power. At the moment they have not given more information about him.

Dacia spring

It will be the cheapest electric car model on the market, following the philosophy of the Dacia brand, which belongs to the Renault Group. It will have four seats and 44 horses, which limits it to an eminently urban use.

Its 33 kWh battery and the price of 16,548 euros they make it a very basic electric but more than enough for the needs of many people.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

The big bet Ford’s electric car is called Mustang Mach-e and is the reincarnation of one of its iconic models, now in the form of an electric SUV.

With different versions of rear or all-wheel drive, with power between 269 and 351 hp and autonomy ranges between 400 and 610 km, the Mach-e is undoubtedly one of the electric cars that will be the most talked about in 2021. We We have already tried it and these have been the first impressions that it has transmitted to us.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

The Korean Hyundai puts all the meat on the grill in its commitment to the electric car with the Hyundai IONIQ 5, an SUV whose main argument is the 800 V ultra-fast charging system.

There will be different versions based on the battery that can be 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh and the mechanical configuration, with rear engine or on both axles. The autonomy they estimate will have in WLTP is 480 km.

KIA EV6

The KIA EV6 is the trump card of the Korean brand in the electric car, a model that also begins a new era in terms of design that will also be applied to other models later.

The mechanical details are not yet known, although it is most likely very close to the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which means that there will be two battery levels with 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh and an estimated autonomy that will touch 500 km.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes will bring its second electric car to market in 2021. The Mercedes EQA, as it is called, shares much of its appearance and architecture with the GLA.

It has a 66.5 kWh battery located on the floor of the vehicle thanks to which it certifies 426 km of WLTP autonomy. In addition, its price of 49,900 euros will make it a very interesting option for those looking for a Premium electric.

Mercedes EQS

The Mercedes EQS will be the great Mercedes electric saloon, a benchmark in luxury, technology and connectivity that promises a range superior to those of 700 kilometers.

In the technological aspect, the highlight will be its gigantic surface of screens integrated into the dashboard, which will be 141 centimeters wide and will travel the width of the car from side to side, displaying information to the driver and passenger.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV It is the first model of the British brand in its new life as a manufacturer of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. Although it has been sold in other markets since 2019, this compact electric SUV is now arriving in Spain with the intention of democratizing electromobility.

It has a battery of 44.5 kWh capacity and a 105 kW electric motor that allows it to reach 263 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. Its price is 23,500 euros and it is undoubtedly another of his main arguments.

MG Marvel R Electric

It will be MG’s flagship in Europe. This modern design SUV will hit the Spanish market in 2021 with three electric motors that will allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds.

For its part, it will reach 400 km WLTP autonomy and all-wheel drive will be another of its characteristics. The price is still unknown. Much of its technology will also be applied to the MG 5 Electric, an electric family car that will also arrive in 2021.

Nissan ariya

The Nissan Ariya will be the first 100% electric SUV of the Japanese brand, a car that should continue the success of the Nissan Leaf around the world.

There will be several versions depending on the 63 kWh or 87 kWh battery, the two-wheel drive or the four and five power levels that will go from 218 to 394 hp. The WLTP autonomy will be between 360 and 500 km depending on the version.

Opel Mokka e

This 4.15 meter long SUV stands out for its avant-garde design and for having aesthetically identical versions in gasoline, diesel and electric Mokka e.

The motor is 100 kW and the lithium-ion battery is 50 kWh Approves 324 km of autonomy in WLTP cycle. Its price is 35,400 euros.

Opel Combo-e Life

It is the derivative version of the commercial van designed to be used as a passenger car. It is for sale with two bodies, one 4.4 and another 4.75 meters long with five or seven seats.

Like the rest of Opel electrics, it has a 100 kW electric motor and a lithium-ion battery of 50 kWh.

Peugeot e-Rifter

First cousin of the previous one, this is the Peugeot version derived from the van. With the same two bodies of 4.4 and 4.7 meters, it stands out for its versatility.

The 100 kW motor and the 50 kWh battery allow it to homologate a maximum autonomy of 280 km in WLTP cycle.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

It is the second version of the Porsche Taycan, which in this case sports a more versatile family-looking body. It also has a series of adjustments that allow it to circulate off the asphalt.

It will have four versions from 380 to 761 hp and its price ranges from 95,995 euros from the basic version to 191,706 euros in the Turbo S Cross Turismo, which is the most powerful.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The first electric car Skoda will be an SUV that promises to start a new stage in the brand. Two versions will arrive this spring, the 60, 132 kW with a 58 kWh battery, which allows it to achieve an electric range of up to 390 km in WLTP cycle.

The top version 80, 150 kW with a 77 kWh battery, achieves a spectacular range of 510 km in the WLTP cycle. The price of the lowest version is 39,000 euros and the highest costs 45,000 euros.

Tesla Model Y

The small SUV of the North American brand is already sold in other markets, but not in Spain, where it should arrive during this 2021. It will do so with versions of five or seven seats in option and two levels and in any case with two motors, one on each axis.

The long-range version, which can be purchased for € 64,000, has a WLTP range of 505 km. The high-performance version Performance costs 70,000 euros.

Volkswagen ID.4

This 4.5-meter-long SUV is the second 100% electric model in the ID family after the ID.3. It will initially have two versions, one with a 52 kWh battery whose price will start in the 38,805 euros and another with a 77 kWh battery that will cost 43,595 euros.

2021, the year of the electric car

Undoubtedly, in view of all these news and others that surely come by surprise throughout the year, we can say that 2021 will be the year of electric car. Its sales should start to take off in Spain, a country where its popularization is not as simple as in others because it is behind in terms of fast charging points and due to the volatility of purchase aids.

