After a few months full of great successes such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney Plus premieres of July also arrive loaded with surprises and interesting news.

All subscribers will have access to the new content, including all full seasons of previous series, along with the new releases of Disney Plus landing on the streaming service this month.

The main course? Black Widow arrives as one of the most important Disney Plus premieres of the year in the Premier Access catalog, as the new Marvel film debuts in all theaters.

Monsters at work and Jungle Cruise are other great Disney Plus premieres with which the service welcomes summer vacations in much of the world. But of course they are not the only ones.

All Disney Plus Releases in July 2021

Series

Empire opens July 7 Monsters to Work opens July 7 * – * Race to the End of the World * opens July 14 My Father, the Zodiac Killer, opens July 14 Father Made in USA, released July 14, Corps of Crime, released July 14, Making an Attraction, released July 21, Valley of Success, released July 21, Chip and Chop. Life in the Park, premiering July 28, Last Notice, premiering July 28, Life in Pieces, premiering July 28, Turning the Tides with Robin Roberts, premiering July 28

Films

Glass, released July 2, Absolutely Fabulous, released July 9, Planet of the Apes, released July 9, Black Widow, released July 9, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, released July 16. July: Partners and Hounds, premiering July 21 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, opening July 23, War for the Planet of the Apes, opening July 30, Jungle Cruise, opening July 30.

Documentaries

Legends, released July 7, Hip Hop Uncovered, released July 7, Secrets of the Bull Shark, released July 23, Playing with Sharks, released July 23, Shark vs. Surfer, released July 23. Shark vs. Tuna opens July 23 Shark vs. Whale opens July 23 Sharks and Volcanoes premiere July 23 Summer of Soul opens July 30

